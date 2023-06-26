“I’m Screaming”: Love Island fans claim Zach doesn’t care about Molly leaving the villa during a shocking elimination

Love Island UK season 10 featured a shocking elimination in the June 25 episode. After bombshell Kady stole Zach from Molly in a recoupling round, the producers texted the latter to leave the villa. The islanders, as well as fans, were shocked by the sudden elimination because the show mostly gives a single person a second chance to find a partner. But this time, Molly was dumped out of the villa.

While the islanders were heartbroken with Molly’s exit, fans felt that her partner Zach was least bothered. Viewers claimed that he didn’t care about the social media creator’s elimination.

h. @HalimaJay “it was a nice surprise.” ZACH DONT EVEN CARE MOLLY IS GONE, IM SCREAMING #LoveIsland “it was a nice surprise.” ZACH DONT EVEN CARE MOLLY IS GONE, IM SCREAMING #LoveIsland https://t.co/V9h8mKN1rd

In her exit interview, Molly admitted that she expected Zach to leave the villa with her. She mentioned that she was sad about the elimination as she didn’t want to leave the show without Zach.

Love Island fans slammed Zach for showing less emotion when Molly left

On Sunday’s episode, the aftermath of Love Island’s sudden elimination was shown and the islanders were left in shock. Molly Marsh was dumped from the villa after Kady stole her partner Zach (Zachariah) in the recoupling round on Friday.

In the latest episode, Molly broke down in tears, stating that she was upset because she was finally happy with Zach and didn’t to leave without him. Zach, on the other hand, didn’t express his emotions after learning about Molly’s exit. Fans claimed that he didn’t care whether she stayed or left in the villa.

Take a look at Love Island fans’ reactions:

N @Ngozi__ #loveIsland zach does not care that molly is not there zach does not care that molly is not there 😂 #loveIsland

ASAL💋 @PeriAsal #loveisland not Molly hugging Zach like girl he don't even care !!!!! #loveisland not Molly hugging Zach like girl he don't even care !!!!!

Who Knows @Libitina_x Annddddd just like that, Zach has forgotten all about Molly LOOL. Ngl I feel like Molly would’ve bodied that challenge #loveIsland Annddddd just like that, Zach has forgotten all about Molly LOOL. Ngl I feel like Molly would’ve bodied that challenge #loveIsland

ffrenchie🖤 @deksffrench Listen the girls are more shocked Molly is gone than Zach #loveIsland Listen the girls are more shocked Molly is gone than Zach #loveIsland

ny.🌺 @janayiasymonee he didn’t care that Molly got kicked off the show Zach wasted no timehe didn’t care that Molly got kicked off the show #LoveIsland Zach wasted no time😭 he didn’t care that Molly got kicked off the show #LoveIsland

While Zachariah was not expressive, Molly’s ex-partner Mitchel was seen heartbroken. He mentioned that he was speechless with the elimination news. He hugged Molly tightly while she was leaving and admitted that he loved her.

Fans pointed out his behavior and compared it to Zach’s.

❦ @elswraith mitchel saying “i love you so much” to molly meanwhile zachariah has barely said 2 words #loveisland mitchel saying “i love you so much” to molly meanwhile zachariah has barely said 2 words #loveisland https://t.co/e7pspNc2QK

kaosi @_ka0si #LoveIsland Mitch's reaction to Molly leaving >>> Zach's reaction. I doubt he even gave leaving with her a proper thought Mitch's reaction to Molly leaving >>> Zach's reaction. I doubt he even gave leaving with her a proper thought 😂 #LoveIsland

Meanwhile, Zach is paired up with bombshell Lady. Only time will tell whether the two will find a connection or he will miss Molly.

Molly admits that she’ll wait for Zach outside the Love Island villa

After Molly Marsh said her teary goodbyes to her Love Island co-stars, she appeared in Maya Jama’s Aftersun show.

Elaborating on her relationship with Zach, she stated that she would wait for him outside the villa. She said:

“I knew it was clearly my time to go and if something good will come from me and Zach then it still will. If he finds something with Kady then that’s that. I would have loved him to have come back with me and come home.”

She added:

“But I understand he needs to stay and see what’s right and hopefully we carry on at home when he does leave. I wish I’d spoken to Zach to say, ‘I’ll be waiting. I really want this to carry on.’ But no words could come out of my mouth. I was so speechless.”

In last week’s episode, Kady was asked to pick a partner and she chose Molly’s partner Zach. Like previous recoupling rounds, fans expected that Molly would get a chance to couple up with a new bombshell. However, the producers texted her and asked her to leave.

Her text read:

“Molly, you are now single and therefore have been dumped from the island. Please pack your bags and say your goodbyes.”

Everyone gasped in shock and was heartbroken by the twist. Will Molly return to the villa as a bombshell? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, viewers can tune in to ITV2 and ITVX every day to watch Love Island UK Season 10 at 9:00 pm BST/4:00 pm ET.

