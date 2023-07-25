Who was eliminated from The Bachelorette episode 5? Recap and more details explored

Just four contestants are left in the race for Charity’s heart on The Bachelorette season 20. In episode 5, which aired on Monday, July 24, Charity went on the first two-on-one date with Sean and Tanner but after a failed attempt, she decided not to give the rose to anyone. Later, Charity failed to reciprocate Sean's feelings, who was falling in love with her, eventually sending him home.

She still had her doubts about the second elimination of the week but decided to evict Tanner, as it would not be fair to his family to visit them and still say no to him. So, the two men who went home on The Bachelorette episode 5 are:

Mortgage Lender Tanner Courtad

Software Sales Rep Sean McLaughlin

The four men who are now the finalists and will introduce Charity to their families are:

Biomedical Scientist Xavier Bonner

Tennis Pro Joey Graziadei

Integrative Medicine Specialist Dotun Olubeko

Software Salesman Aaron Bryant

Charity Lawson can get engaged to either one of them after just three weeks on Monday, August 21.

Charity took the remaining 6 men to New Orleans in The Bachelorette season 20 episode 5

This week on The Bachelorette, Charity took the remaining six contestants to New Orleans to decide which men will be a part of the Hometown visit weeks. She went on her first one-on-one date for the week with Joey, hoping that it would be a “super easy” date.

They rode the carriage, ate some Louisianan cuisine, and danced on the street. Both of them were quite natural around each other and they also talked with a poet, who wrote poems on each of them and they recited it for one another.

Later, during dinner, Joey confessed that he had never dated a black woman but his family will understand that “love is love.”

Joey told her that he was falling in love with Charity, as she gave him the rose. She then went on a two-on-one date with Sean and Tanner, where the three went on a swamp tour and watched crocodiles.

Tanner told Charity about his last relationship, where his girlfriend just walked away after an argument. Charity did not know what to do, so she decided not to hand any rose at the moment.

On the second date of The Bachelorette episode 5, Charity went out with Dotun and they ran a 10k mile race. Dotun confessed that he was scared to meet Charity’s parents but also confessed that he is falling in love with her.

After the confession, Charity admitted that she could see Dotun as her future partner and gave him a rose.

Sean visited Charity at her suite where he confessed:

“I’m totally in the process of falling in love with you, and that’s why that rose meant so much to me.”

Charity, however, confessed “What you want from me, I can’t give” and walked him out the door.

After that, Charity went on a group date where she once again refused to hand out roses but gave the group date rose to Aaron, who was happy to spend quality time with her. Charity finally made up her mind and sent Tanner home, with whom she lacked a connection.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC every Monday at 8 pm ET and fans can also stream the show on Hulu.