"I’m glad he left!": The Bachelorette fans happy after Brayden's elimination, hope he does not comes back

Episode 4 of The Bachelorette featured Brayden Bowers leaving the villa on his own. He has been constantly telling other men that he is not ready for an engagement and is not comfortable with Charity dating so many people at once. In the latest episode, he got jealous of others in their group date and was left furious when Charity chose Aaron to be the winner.

"She might just be an amazing woman for someone else that’s not me," he said.

In the after party, Aaron and Sean told Charity about Brayden’s true feelings. When she talked to him about the same, he confessed that he was not capable of getting into a relationship in such an environment.

Brayden complained about Charity’s words in their previous conversation - where she had asked him about his intentions - and slammed her for being mad at him. Charity explained to him that she was not mad, but was scared after hearing the other boys.

She pointed out that she had made her feelings very clear, but he still did not think it was enough. Ultimately, Brayden decided to leave, as Charity refused to fight for him anymore, despite having such a “strong connection.”

The Bachelorette fans were happy to see Brayden leave, as they felt that he was just there for fame and had many "red flags."

The Bachelorette fans celebrate Brayden's exit, feel his apology was unnecessary

Charity was disappointed to see Brayden leave but knew that she could not fix things between them, confessing that he resembled her ex-partner. She decided to move on, but later in the week, Brayden returned during her one-on-one time with John Buresh. He apologized about his behavior, stating:

"I was really emotionally charged and I really wanted to come back and let you know that I’m really sorry about the whole thing. There’s a lot of things I feel like I haven’t been able to tell you."

He confessed that he has not been able to trust himself through the process and wished Charity the best of luck for her journey.

The Bachelorette fans slammed the producers for keeping him on the show for so long. Many also felt that the apology was not needed.

Who Dat Cat 😺🇺🇸🇵🇷 @Louisiana_Cat

#TheBachelorette

ABC I think Brayden was only there to increase his social media following or to get a modeling gig. He might have even been arrogant enough to think he could be the next bachelor. 🥀 #TheBachelorette ABC

Mayen🌞TheMindnBodyBender @GiRlMaYeN This season of #TheBachelorette has the best looking men. Also very happy Brayden is gone!

🖤🌤️🥀Drew🥀🌤️🖤 @drew__lh Brayden is the human embodiment of a man from Hinge who takes you on 2.5 dates, ghosts you for 4 months then returns outta nowhere #TheBachelorette

Brayden Bowers had been misleading Charity

Brayden, the winner of the first impression rose, became one of Charity's favorites after saying that he was excited for their future relationship. He also became very vulnerable in front of her, but told the other men that he was not ready to propose to someone who had just dated 20 of his friends.

He assured Charity that he was "just being honest" when he was actually serious about not being able to handle seeing her with other men.

The Bachelorette airs on Bravo every Monday at 8 pm ET.