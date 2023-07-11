"Sweet summer child": The Bachelorette fans shocked as Warwick falls asleep after his date

Episode 3 of The Bachelorette aired on ABC this Monday, July 10, at 8 pm ET. Charity shocked everyone in the episode by choosing Warwick for her second one-on-one date of the week. He had barely spoken to her on the show, but Charity felt that he had a “playful but charming and sweet” energy.

The two went to an amusement park at night, when no one was around them. Warwick, however, stayed silent almost the entire time. He even refused to tell Charity his go-to ice cream flavor and let her scoop the ice-cream on her own, which he said was “disappointing.”

In the episode, Warwick confessed that communicating was always his weakness, adding:

"I’m always somewhat reluctant to get into relationships. It’s something that I don’t really have experience in."

After the date, Lawson took the decision not to give him the rose and send him home. She felt that he was not ready for a relationship and that the two were on different pages. Warwick did not seem to be affected by Charity’s decision and fell asleep on the car ride home.

The Bachelorette fans were simultaneously shocked and amused and could not stop themselves from laughing after Warwick fell asleep.

The Bachelorette fans wonder why Warwick did not say anything on the date

After getting eliminated, Warwick did not have much to say and yawned while giving his confessional following the amusement park. He was not upset that Charity sent him home and instead slept peacefully in the car.

The Bachelorette fans wondered why Warwick did not even try to form a connection with Charity and called this the most "uncomfortable date" of the season.

Desiree Middlebrook @desiwiththewine Does Warwick know what show he’s on??? That was the most uncomfortable date I’ve ever seen #TheBachelorette Does Warwick know what show he’s on??? That was the most uncomfortable date I’ve ever seen #TheBachelorette

Neil Francisco @neilfrancisco #BachelorNation this homie warwick really didn’t have anything to say. even after charity broke up with him he didn’t have any words. like…how does he end up on the show lmao #thebachelorette this homie warwick really didn’t have anything to say. even after charity broke up with him he didn’t have any words. like…how does he end up on the show lmao #thebachelorette #BachelorNation

Desiree Middlebrook @desiwiththewine Is Warwick a 10 year old trapped in a man’s body?? Who gets this tired after an amusement park? #TheBachelorette Is Warwick a 10 year old trapped in a man’s body?? Who gets this tired after an amusement park? #TheBachelorette

Marc Gonzalez @marcgtheater Warwick has to be the best Send-Home-One-on-One I’ve ever seen in Bachelor history. Ever. #thebachelorette Warwick has to be the best Send-Home-One-on-One I’ve ever seen in Bachelor history. Ever. #thebachelorette https://t.co/Qoznt2fXtD

Jen Geee 🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦🍦🎂🧁 @jenjenx5 talk about out to lunch 🤣 #thebachelorette Warwick thought their date was going really well. I wondered what date he was on 🤣talk about out to lunch 🤣 Warwick thought their date was going really well. I wondered what date he was on 🤣😂 talk about out to lunch 🤣😂 #thebachelorette

About The Bachelorette contestant Warwick

27-year-old Warwick is a construction manager from Nashville, Tennessee. He called himself “loyal, kind and adorably awkward” in his ABC description. He also wrote that when he becomes comfortable, he has a lot of love to give.

He understands Japanese and is very close to his family. His dream date involves a “romantic dinner then going to see a play.”

Warwick currently works at Ryan Homes, which he joined in May 2022. He also wants to go to the English Premier League game some day.

He rarely posts on social media and has more than 4K followers on Instagram. According to his posts, he often spends time on the beach with his family.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC every Monday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on the network's website, Fubo TV or DirecTV stream.

