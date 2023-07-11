"Cause of the drama": The Bachelorette fans want Brayden to be eliminated from the villa 

We are just three episodes into The Bachelorette and fans have already declared Brayden Bowers to be the villain of season 20. In the episode, Charity Lawson and Brayden went on their first one-on-date, where the pair was seen having a fun time together.

Brayden got very honest on the date and confessed that he was cheated on in the past date, so it was tough for him to see Charity with other men. He said that he was going to face his emotions and fight for her.

This impressed Charity, who responded by saying:

"He gave me his honest answers. I don’t think he gave me perfect answers, which I’m not looking for. I don’t want the perfect answer."

She gave him the rose after the date, but was later shocked to learn from Aaron B that he was telling other men it was going to be difficult to be engaged to her. Aaron B had heard Brayden say:

"The thing that’s hard for me that I’m not sure I could do is, like, getting engaged after just dating with 20 other dudes. I mean, I know I could for sure date her after this experience."

Charity got very angry after this and said that she did not want to “deal with foolishness,” adding that she wanted to be like Will Smith from the Oscars towards Brayden. She threatened to take away his rose, but once again decided not to act “prematurely on anything,” keeping him in the competition.

The Bachelorette fans slammed Charity for keeping Brayden in the villa and felt that he was the "cause of all the drama."

nels @oharnela They would send Brayden home, he is the cause of the drama #thebachelorette They would send Brayden home, he is the cause of the drama #thebachelorette

The Bachelorette fans think Brayden is a "walking red flag"

Brayden has made such comments several times in the past, even boasting about a kiss in front of Charity's brother. He also called her out for kissing Joey in front of everyone for four minutes, calling it disrespectful. Others have warned Charity about his intentions, but she continues to keep him in the competition as of now.

Some The Bachelorette fans also speculated about whether Charity is being forced to save Brayden because the producers want more drama on the show.

Debbie @debbie_bros I'm so ready for the Brayden Show to be over so we can see more of the other guys and their personalities. #TheBachelorette I'm so ready for the Brayden Show to be over so we can see more of the other guys and their personalities. #TheBachelorette

Sally @HarryDMedSally Why is everyone coming for Aaron B.? Brayden has had his 3 strikes. Her brother, Adrian, and now Aaron B. It’s time to let the walking red flag go, babe #TheBachelorette Why is everyone coming for Aaron B.? Brayden has had his 3 strikes. Her brother, Adrian, and now Aaron B. It’s time to let the walking red flag go, babe #TheBachelorette https://t.co/pzBlTAMs6j

🦋🌷🌼🏖✈️ @TeakontheGulf Brayden has to be playing a character. He can’t be for real. #TheBachelorette Brayden has to be playing a character. He can’t be for real. #TheBachelorette

SE Strongman @sestrongman Brayden is neither good looking enough nor interesting enough to justify keeping him around. Now it’s just embarrassing. #TheBachelorette Brayden is neither good looking enough nor interesting enough to justify keeping him around. Now it’s just embarrassing. #TheBachelorette

Madelyn Paule @madelynclaire So in translation: “I wanted to get rid of Brayden, but the producers begged me to keep him around for one more week” #thebachelorette So in translation: “I wanted to get rid of Brayden, but the producers begged me to keep him around for one more week” #thebachelorette

Jeremy Bradley @JeremyDBradley



You know he's not going anywhere and will be paired up for a 2-on-1 with his biggest hater for more drama.



We're not stupid.



#TheBachelorette #Bachelorette You know the villain (Brayden) isn't getting kicked off on ep. 3.You know he's not going anywhere and will be paired up for a 2-on-1 with his biggest hater for more drama.We're not stupid. #Bachelorette ABC #TheBachelorette ABC #BachelorNation You know the villain (Brayden) isn't getting kicked off on ep. 3.You know he's not going anywhere and will be paired up for a 2-on-1 with his biggest hater for more drama.We're not stupid.#TheBachelorette #Bachelorette #BacheloretteABC #TheBacheloretteABC #BachelorNation

katie @katiekeenan26 Charity and the producers after STILL not getting rid of Brayden #TheBachelorette Charity and the producers after STILL not getting rid of Brayden #TheBachelorette https://t.co/jStBcHbhbw

P ⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ @TKHOYA

#TheBachelorette



Me every time Charity gives Brayden a rose and literally the next ep sees his red flags and is frustrated. Even tho ppl literally been telling her about the red flags since ep 1 Me every time Charity gives Brayden a rose and literally the next ep sees his red flags and is frustrated. Even tho ppl literally been telling her about the red flags since ep 1#TheBachelorette https://t.co/JzbylwPW7U

Charity confronted Brayden about his statement

In the latest episode, Aaron B warned Charity about Brayden:

"He is not ready for an engagement. He is very unsure of you."

Charity got “irritated times a million” after the revelation, as they had just spent a wonderful day together. She wanted to ask Brayden not to say her name again and confronted him about the same.

"I can give you a connection, but that’s all at this point that I know I can give you," she said.

Despite Brayden's behavior, however, Charity did not send him home.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC every Monday at 8 pm ET.

