"Cause of the drama": The Bachelorette fans want Brayden to be eliminated from the villa 

We are just three episodes into The Bachelorette and fans have already declared Brayden Bowers to be the villain of season 20. In the episode, Charity Lawson and Brayden went on their first one-on-date, where the pair was seen having a fun time together.
Brayden got very honest on the date and confessed that he was cheated on in the past date, so it was tough for him to see Charity with other men. He said that he was going to face his emotions and fight for her.
This impressed Charity, who responded by saying:
"He gave me his honest answers. I don’t think he gave me perfect answers, which I’m not looking for. I don’t want the perfect answer."
She gave him the rose after the date, but was later shocked to learn from Aaron B that he was telling other men it was going to be difficult to be engaged to her. Aaron B had heard Brayden say:
"The thing that’s hard for me that I’m not sure I could do is, like, getting engaged after just dating with 20 other dudes. I mean, I know I could for sure date her after this experience."
Charity got very angry after this and said that she did not want to “deal with foolishness,” adding that she wanted to be like Will Smith from the Oscars towards Brayden. She threatened to take away his rose, but once again decided not to act “prematurely on anything,” keeping him in the competition.
The Bachelorette fans slammed Charity for keeping Brayden in the villa and felt that he was the "cause of all the drama."
The Bachelorette fans think Brayden is a "walking red flag"
Brayden has made such comments several times in the past, even boasting about a kiss in front of Charity's brother. He also called her out for kissing Joey in front of everyone for four minutes, calling it disrespectful. Others have warned Charity about his intentions, but she continues to keep him in the competition as of now.
Some The Bachelorette fans also speculated about whether Charity is being forced to save Brayden because the producers want more drama on the show.
Charity confronted Brayden about his statement
In the latest episode, Aaron B warned Charity about Brayden:
"He is not ready for an engagement. He is very unsure of you."
Charity got “irritated times a million” after the revelation, as they had just spent a wonderful day together. She wanted to ask Brayden not to say her name again and confronted him about the same.
"I can give you a connection, but that’s all at this point that I know I can give you," she said.
Despite Brayden's behavior, however, Charity did not send him home.
The Bachelorette airs on ABC every Monday at 8 pm ET.