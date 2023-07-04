Who was eliminated from The Bachelorette season 20 episode 2? Recap and more details explored

Five men were evicted from The Bachelorette episode 2 after Charity Lawson did not offer them a rose in the latest episode. This brings down the number of male contestants from 19 to 14, making it easier for Charity to spend more time with the other suitors and explore her connections with them.

In a surprising turn of events, Brayden Bowers, who was the winner of the first impression rose, got the rose in the last place this time.

The five contestants who were eliminated from The Bachelorette are:

29-year-old Resident Physician Caleb Arthur

30-year-old Underwater Welder John Henry Spurlock

28-year-old Harvard Grad Student Josh Young

26-year-old Construction Salesman Kaleb Kim

32-year-old Medical Sales Director Spencer Storbeck

The remaining 14 contestants who are still trying to win Charity’s heart are Aaron Bryant, Aaron Schwartzman, Adrian Hassan, Brayden Bowers, Caleb Balgaard, Dotun Olubeko, James Pierce, Joey Graziadei, John Buresh, Michael Barbour, Sean McLaughlin, Tanner Courtad, Warwick Reider and Xavier Bonner.

What happened on The Bachelorette episode 2?

ABC's description of the episode read:

"Charity kicks off her journey in Los Angeles with a concert from Lauren Alaina; Charity attempts to break a Bachelor Nation record with the help of Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey."

This week on The Bachelorette, Charity took Aaron B for their first one-on-one date in a legendary red car to the Hollywood sign. The pair bonded over their parents’ long marriage and kissed in front of the sign. During their dinner date, Aaron revealed that he was not a good boyfriend in his previous relationship, but went to therapy after that to deal with issues concerning his pride.

They also enjoyed a private concert from country music star Lauren Alaina. Charity had a good feeling about Aaron, who hoped that he could become the man she deserved.

Meanwhile, Tanner Courtad, Brayden, Adrian Hassan, Sean McLaughlin, Caleb Arthur, Aaron Schwartzman, Caleb Balgaard, Kaleb Kim, Xavier Bonner, and James Pierce went on a group date, where they were supposed to play dodge ball.

Aaron joked about playing the game in speedos when Yosef’s young daughter was watching it at home. Adrian won the MVP title of the game, despite the fact that his team lost. This led to a big fight between him and Brayden, after which Adrian called him a child and felt that he was treating the situation like a spring break.

Charity and Joey later on connected in the second group date, when Gabby and Rachel from an earlier season of The Bachelorette asked the men some questions. Charity and Joey’s recent kiss set a record for lasting 4 minutes 25 seconds, the longest in the show’s history. During her date with Joey, Charity thanked him for his vulnerability about his father and his coming out story.

Brayden, meanwhile, was upset that Charity kissed Joey in front of everyone, calling her classless and throwing a fit. He said that it was disrespectful towards other men and almost packed his bags.

Later on, he confronted Charity about the same.

She assured him that nothing was malicious and thanked him for opening up about his issues. Later on, Adrian told her about the situation that unfolded during the game and mentioned that some men were treating this as a "spring break." Charity got offended by this and gave Brayden his rose at the end. Some speculated that this was after she was forced by the producers.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Network every Monday at 9 pm ET. Fans can watch the two-hour-long episode on Fubo and Sling.

