“Red flags”: The Bachelorette alum Andrew Spencer shares his thoughts on Brayden Bowers

The Bachelorette season 20 just started three weeks ago, and viewers have already labeled Brayden Bowers as the villain of the show. The travel nurse has been pulling a lot of romantic stunts in front of Charity Lawson but has constantly told the other male participants that he is not ready to be engaged to someone who has dated 20 men.

The 24-year-old has also made remarks on Charity’s personal life, boasted about ki*sing her, and called her “classless” for kis*ing another man for four minutes.

In the latest episode of the Here for the Right Reasons podcast, Andrew Spencer, a contestant on The Bachelorette season 5 and Bachelor in Paradise season 8, said that Brayden is using reverse psychology on Charity by saying these things in the open, under the pretense that he is being honest. He explained:

"You’re telling them exactly all the red flags, but in hopes for her to be like, ‘Oh, he’s being super honest with me’ — which yes is happening, but you can’t ignore the fact that he’s telling you that he’s not ready."

Aaron B has already warned Charity multiple times about Brayden, but she continues to defend him.

Andrew was eliminated from Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette in week 6.

Charity almost took away Brayden's rose in The Bachelorette episode 3

Brayden was impressed by Charity right from their first meeting, and the two connected over many shared interests. They ki*sed after their conversation, and Brayden told everyone about it, including Charity’s brother Nehemiah who was pretending to be a waiter.

Nehemiah warned Charity about Brayden, and she confronted him about his statement, only to give him the first impression rose.

Brayden previously called Charity classless when she ki*sed another man for four minutes in front of everyone, saying that it was disrespectful and questioning her character. That week, Charity gave him the last rose as a warning but once again chose him for her one-on-one date.

Brayden appeared to be vulnerable in front of Charity but told the other men that it would be weird to get engaged to her after such a process, saying that he might date her after The Bachelorette ends. Charity was once again upset by this and threatened to take away his rose. However, she did not want to make any pre-mature decisions, so she decided to save him for one more week.

Brayden talked about his behavior on Reddit by acknowledging that it was poor. He said:

"I’ve been good!!! Thank you for asking! I don’t take it to heart … some of it I agree with when I see the final cut playing back hahaha. I’m like, dang, this guy sucks … oh wait, that’s me, hahah."

It is unknown when Brayden will go home, but it is unlikely that he will win this season, considering his attitude.

New episodes of The Bachelorette air on ABC every Monday at 9:00 pm ET. They are uploaded on Hulu one day after the television premiere.

