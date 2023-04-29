Meet the cast of College Hill: Celebrity Edition season 2

With Joseline Hernandez, Tiffany "New York" Pollard, and more, College Hill: Celebrity Edition is all set to return to television screens with its second season on May 11, 2023, on BET+, as per an announcement made on April 24, 2023. Two episodes of College Hill: Celebrity Edition will be released in the first week, followed by episodes every week thereafter.

The journey of each castmate of College Hill: Celebrity Edition will be explored as they pursue higher education at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) at Alabama State University while also exploring new things on the campus.

To graduate, the cast members of College Hill: Celebrity Edition season 2 must complete a rigorous academic certificate program that is tailored to their needs.

Along with College Hill: Celebrity Edition Season 1 alum Ray J, some other new names have been added for this upcoming season. During season 1 of the show, College Hill: Celebrity Edition, eight celebrities - NeNe Leakes, Ray J, Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, Stacey Dash, DreamDoll, India Love, and Slim Thug - lived and attended Texas Southern University together.

The format will remain the same in the upcoming College Hill: Celebrity Edition season 2.

Iman Shumpart, O'Ryan, and more: Here are all the faces you can expect to see in College Hill: Celebrity edition season 2

Amber Rose

Model, rapper, and television personality Amber Rose is well known in the music industry for her appearance in the music video for Young Jeezy and Kanye West's single, Put On. In addition to this, back in 2009, she appeared in ads for Louis Vuitton as well as Ford Models.

Rose married Wiz Khalifa in 2013, but filed for divorce in 2014 due to some differences.

Joseline Hernandez

In addition to her celebrity status as a Puerto Rican reality television personality, rapper, and actress, Joseline Hernandez is also known as The Puerto Rican Princess.

Her career began when she appeared on the VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Both she and her boyfriend, Grammy Award-winning record producer Stevie J, appeared on the show for six years.

They also appeared on the spin-off Stevie J & Joseline: Go Hollywood. Furthermore, she is well known for her work in Insecure (2016), P-Valley (2020), and Star (2016).

Tiffany “New York” Pollard

Tiffany "New York" Pollard was born in Utica, New York, USA, on January 6, 1982. Her first TV appearance was on VH1's Flavor of Love (2006-2007), where she gained popularity as a reality star. It was rapper Flavor Flav who gave her the nickname "New York."

Additionally, she has appeared in First Sunday (2008), I Love New York (2007), and Drama: A Comedy Pilot (2011).

Parker McKenna Posey

A well-known actress, Parker McKenna Posey was born on August 18, 1995. She is best known for playing Kady Kyle on the television show My Wife and Kids. It marked her first television appearance, and she later featured on Games People Play.

Aside from this, she has also appeared in a number of music videos, including Grammy-nominated Beautiful Lies by Yung Bleu and Sweet Sweet Baby by Macy Gray.

Iman Shumpert

Iman Asante Shumpert played basketball professionally for many years. In the 2011 NBA draft, he was selected by the New York Knicks as the 17th overall pick. In 2016, his performance with the Cleveland Cavaliers contributed greatly to the team winning the NBA championship.

Along with his basketball background, he won Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars with pro Daniella Karagach, becoming the first NBA player to win the trophy in the finale.

Kwaylon “BlameItOnKway” Rogers

A comedian, actor, producer, social media personality, and content creator, Kwaylon "BlameItOnKway" Rogers was born on February 11, 1991, in Texas, USA.

The first time he became famous was when he impersonated American supermodel Tyra Banks on video. Apart from being an actor, he is also known for his hilarious social media clips, where fans love his role as Titi.

His hard work has led him to acquire more than 4.6 million Instagram followers.

O’Ryan

The R&B singer O'Ryan Omir Browner is known as the younger brother of R&B singer Omarion. In 2004, he released his self-titled album aimed for teen pop audiences.

He also dated American singer Jhene Aiko in 2005. The couple broke up in 2008 after being together for a few years. The two have a daughter together.

Ray J

Formerly known as William Ray Norwood Jr., Ray J is a singer, actor, and television personality. Born in Mississippi and raised in California, he is the younger brother of recording artist and actress Brandy Norwood, and the first cousin of rapper Snoop Dogg.

His work can be seen in Mars Attacks! (1996), Set It Off (1996), and Black Sash (2003).

This Way Out Media's Sean Rankine and Mark Seliga is collaborating with BET+'s Tiffany Lea Williams, Mimi Blanchard, and Raye Dowell as producers for season 2 of College Hill: Celebrity Edition.

The show will premiere on BET+ on May 11, 2023.

