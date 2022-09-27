"The fact you skinned somebody's pet is heartbreaking": Amber Rose Husky shooting incident leaves internet outraged

A Montana-native named Amber Rose is receiving immense flack on social media after proudly announcing that she skinned a dog. The infamous woman defended herself by claiming that she thought it was a predator who would attack her.

Netizens are immensely enraged and are slamming the hunter online, with one person even saying, "The fact you skinned somebody's pet is heartbreaking."

Netizen reacts to Amber Rose skinning a dog (Image via Twitter)

The killing took place near Montana’s Flathead County. Amber Rose gained massive traction after taking to social media to announce that she “smoked a wolf pup.”

In a Facebook post, she wrote:

“So this morning I set out for a solo predator hunt for a fall black bear however I got the opportunity to take another predator wolf pup 2022 was a great feeling to text my man and say I just smoked a wolf pup. #firstwolf #onelesspredatorMT.”

Rose also attached a collage of graphic images that showed the dead animal. The disturbing content also included the before and after of the dog on the back of her pickup truck.

Full-grown huskies are 20 to 23.5 inches tall and weigh 35 to 64lbs. A gray wolf is 26 to 32 inches tall from the shoulder and weighs between 50 and 110lbs. The difference in size may vary minutely.

Amber Rose may have assumed that she was met with a juvenile gray wolf rather than a husky. However, Huskies have a broader stout and slightly vary in color and build when compared to wolves.

It is important to note that the Montana-native is not related to television celebrity and model, Amber Rose.

Netizens react to Amber Rose skinning a husky

Internet users were enraged to find the hunter flaunting her unsettling activity. Many were stunned that Rose did not recognize that she was killing a dog and not a wolf. Several Twitter users demanded that she be held accountable for her actions and punished by the law.

TMZ reported that the local Sheriff’s Office, Animal Control, and Dish and Game agencies are aware of the incident. They also claimed that an investigation into the same is ongoing.

While some tweets reprehended Amber Rose’s actions, others said that what she had done was quite possibly animal abuse.

Jake is Writing (allegedly) @callmejakeaight With this Amber Rose killing a dog situation, I'm afraid of how this is going to turn out. She's a white girl in Flathead County. SOOOOOO. She could just end up paying a fine. Imagine if this was a Native gal who did this. She'd be ostracized by everyone. Sigh. I hope I'm wrong. With this Amber Rose killing a dog situation, I'm afraid of how this is going to turn out. She's a white girl in Flathead County. SOOOOOO. She could just end up paying a fine. Imagine if this was a Native gal who did this. She'd be ostracized by everyone. Sigh. I hope I'm wrong.

Hannah Wallace @Hannbanann99 And to go onto social media and not only publicly display but attempt to defend your vile act of pathetic incompetence would be laughable, but leans more in favor of despicable when you remember that that was likely someone’s family pet. #amberrose And to go onto social media and not only publicly display but attempt to defend your vile act of pathetic incompetence would be laughable, but leans more in favor of despicable when you remember that that was likely someone’s family pet. #amberrose

Dark Brandon 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦🇵🇸🇹🇼 @RealDarkBrandon This chick Amber Rose killed and skinned a Siberian Husky and claimed it was a wolf pup. I'm pretty sure that's animal abuse. This chick Amber Rose killed and skinned a Siberian Husky and claimed it was a wolf pup. I'm pretty sure that's animal abuse.

GypsyMermaid🩴👣 @DebiHobson Amber Rose killed a Husky and said she thought it was a wolf, stupid maga Republican, it's already on Facebook and tic TOC, we need to put this out there anyway we can, Amber Rose killed a Husky and said she thought it was a wolf, stupid maga Republican, it's already on Facebook and tic TOC, we need to put this out there anyway we can,

Fear of a Slack Planet 🇯🇲 @SlackSupremacy 🏾 Thankyou all for shutting down Amber Rose' rap career before it even began Thankyou all for shutting down Amber Rose' rap career before it even began🙏🏾

Mr.Doverfield @MrDoverfield @PhillyD You need to talk about this monster, Amber Rose Barnes. She was bragging about hunting and skinned a husky on Facebook. This monster needs to be held accountable. @PhillyD You need to talk about this monster, Amber Rose Barnes. She was bragging about hunting and skinned a husky on Facebook. This monster needs to be held accountable. https://t.co/vrzrfuSt20

Danielle Parish @DanielleParish3 @davenewworld_2 @MontanaFWP “Was a great feeling to text my man and say I just smoked a wolf pup”. I don’t even know where to begin w those words, but they are all disgusting. This pup was failed by whoever dropped it off and then some moronic beast named Amber Rose slaughtered it. @davenewworld_2 @MontanaFWP “Was a great feeling to text my man and say I just smoked a wolf pup”. I don’t even know where to begin w those words, but they are all disgusting. This pup was failed by whoever dropped it off and then some moronic beast named Amber Rose slaughtered it.

Isabella9x9 Marquez @isabella9x9 @emoddity As a husky past owner, since childhood, she is lying. This does not look like a hybrid, she could have shot in the air, it would have run away. Hunters are suppose to know their area they are hunting, her story is bs, trash her @emoddity As a husky past owner, since childhood, she is lying. This does not look like a hybrid, she could have shot in the air, it would have run away. Hunters are suppose to know their area they are hunting, her story is bs, trash her

journey @iceraed @MontanaFWP , just a thought. Take away Amber Rose’s hunting license. Who knows what she’ll kill next, a horse she thinks is an elk. @MontanaFWP, just a thought. Take away Amber Rose’s hunting license. Who knows what she’ll kill next, a horse she thinks is an elk.

Amber Rose and her partner defend her actions on Facebook

As netizens blasted Rose on social media, she took to Facebook to defend her actions. In a post, she announced that she was in possession of a “wolf tag” prior to going on a bear hunt. She stated that she ran into a wolf and that her “safety was top priority.”

Rose also claimed that she was unaware of dogs being dropped into the wilderness. She said that this would have allowed her to second guess whether she was confronting a dog or a wolf. However, she stated that she would have shot the animal that was in front of her either way as:

“it was aggressive and coming directly for me.”

She ended her statement by saying:

“I did NOT break any laws!!! I’m not a cruel individual just put killing people pets!”

Her boyfriend Frank Tallent also took to Facebook to defend Amber.

His post was colored with several expletives and threatened to beat up the people who were calling Amber out. He also called netizens a “bunch of cry baby a*s f**king sheep.”

At the time of writing this article, law enforcement had not publicly commented or given statements on the matter.

