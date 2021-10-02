8 AEW stars who have adorable pets – CM Punk singing to Larry, why fans were scared for Cody Rhodes’ dog? 

It is no secret that some of the biggest AEW stars also share a special bond with some of the most adorable pets that we have ever seen. While they are brutal to their opponents inside the squared circles, these stars are just as gentle to their precious little fur-babies.

Last year, several wrestlers, including Britt Baker and Big Swole, visited K9s for Warriors and were involved in a unique training experience designed for the service dogs. The voluntary act of kindness helped draw more attention towards the canines, and fans appreciated the gesture.

Here, we look at some of the famous AEW stars and their equally famous pets. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#8 CM Punk and his dog Larry

CM Punk recently made his AEW debut, but fans must be aware of his famous dog, Larry Talbot. Punk and AJ Lee adopted the dog from a Chicago-based shelter. Although their dog was slightly troublesome initially due to his past experiences, Punk and his wife remained patient with their dog and helped him feel comfortable every step of the way.

There is an adorable video of CM Punk singing to his dog during his appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette. Since adopting their dog, both Punk and Lee have helped Larry's previous shelter raise more money over the years to help provide a better life for those still in need.

#7 and #6 AEW power couple Brandi and Cody Rhodes have two dogs in their family

Pharaoh is arguably the most famous dog on this list. Cody Rhodes has brought his adorable Siberian Husky to multiple wrestling events. In fact, AEW fans were once upset about Pharaoh being dangerously close to the pyro during one of Cody's entrances. Fortunately, nothing ever happened, and the beautiful dog never got too close to harm's way.

Apart from Pharaoh, Brandi and Cody Rhodes also own a Pomeranian named Yeti Pinkerton. Both dogs make regular appearances on the Rhodes' social media feeds and seem to enjoy each other's company. Someone even suggested that Yeti could be part Husky. Both dogs have found their forever homes in Cody Rhodes' family and share a beautiful friendship with the AEW power couple.

#5 Dustin Rhodes and his dog "Big Brute"

The Rhodes family seems to have a special affection for dogs, and Dustin Rhodes isn't far behind on that list. He owns a massive dog named Brute, and he is huge in size even when seated next to the 6'6" star. He often shares pictures with his dog, and the size of his four-legged friend often takes his friends and followers by surprise.

The AEW star is very fond of his English Mastiff, who seems to love Dustin just as much but shows his affection by lying on top of his human most of the time. The gentle giant loves to spend time with his owner in their living room. He also has another dog called Khaleesi and they love to play fight together.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far