Fact Check: Is Omarion and Marques Houston related? Brothers claim explored amid Miya Dickey scandal 

R&B singer Marques Houston has taken over the internet ever since his marriage to his 22 year old wife, Miya Dickey, came to light. His personal life currently remains the topic of debate with many wondering whether fellow singer Omarion is his half-brother. However, the viral claim is not true. The duo are not related by any means.

Marques Houston is a popular R&B singer who gained stardom between the 90s and the mid-2000s. He was best known for being part of the group Immature, which went on to become IMx. His appearance in the Sister, Sister sitcom where he played the role of Roger Evans, also helped him garner fame. Most recently, his life behind the cameras has helped him remain relevant.

Many assumed that Omarion and Marques Houston were half-brothers. This comes from the fact that IMx and Omarion’s music group B2K were both managed by Chris Stokes. Houston is also the cousin of B2K’s J-Boog which also led to speculation increasing. A 2018 tweet by @danikwateng where the duo were seen together also garnered immense traction online. The post debunked the claims of the pair being related.

Dani Kwateng @danikwateng In retrospect... it was really weird that Omarion and Marques Houston faked like they were half brothers In retrospect... it was really weird that Omarion and Marques Houston faked like they were half brothers https://t.co/2a9K0ppOtK

Marques Houston and Omarion are not half-brothers

Despite the famous rumors of the two being half-brothers, the singers are not related. No reputed publication online has claimed that they are blood related in any manner.

According to National Today, Houston was born to parents Michael and Caroly Houston on August 4, 1981. He has two siblings, Brandye and Daniel Houston. The website also answered the question of whether Omarion is Marques’ brother. It revealed that the two were not siblings.

According to Oldest.Org, Omarion has six siblings, including Amira, Ukil, Arielle, Kira, Tymon Grandberry and O’Ryan Browner.

There is no information available online that provides credible information claiming that the two singers are related. It remains unknown why the two pretended to be half-brothers in the music industry.

Drama surrounding Marques Houston’s marriage explored

Recently, an image of Marques Houston along with his young wife Miya Dickey made the rounds across social media platforms. Many were quick to raise eyebrows over the age difference between the two.

In the image’s caption, Houston’s age was marked as 40 and his wife Dickey's age stated 22. The tweet also read that the couple were together for 10 years. This would mean that that they were allegedly together ever since his wife was just 12 years old while Houston was an adult.

🎟 @AjElDios I ain’t the best at math but this math ain’t math’n 🤨🧐 I ain’t the best at math but this math ain’t math’n 🤨🧐 https://t.co/naap1St45c

Houston garnered endless backlash after the tweet went viral. Many accused him of being a groomer.

Meanwhile, claims of Dickey being a missing girl named Miyana Juanita Pinkney have also gone viral on social media. The National Database for Missing Teenagers revealed that the latter was declared missing in Oregon in 2016.

Not much personal information about Dickey is available online.

Marques Houston and Miya Dickey tied the knot in August 2020, when Houston was 39 years old and Dickey was 19 years old. In 2021, they went on to grow their family by welcoming their daughter Zara.

