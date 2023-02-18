Who is Chris Stokes? Miya Dickey daughter claim and B2K allegations explored amid Marques Houston backlash 

Former record executive Chris Stokes’ name have surfaced online amid renewed backlash against Marques Houston over his significant age-difference with wife Miya Dickey.

On February 17, Twitter user @/AjElDios shared a photo of Houston and Dickey with their daughter Zara. The caption on the image said that the pair celebrated three years of marriage and 10 years of togetherness and marked Houston’s age as 40 and Dickey’s age 22.

🎟 @AjElDios I ain’t the best at math but this math ain’t math’n 🤨🧐 I ain’t the best at math but this math ain’t math’n 🤨🧐 https://t.co/naap1St45c

The photo went viral after social media users questioned if the couple had allegedly been together since Dickey was just 12 years old while Houston was a grown adult.

Shortly after, Twitter user @/PaigeChristieUK shared a screenshot from the National Database for Missing Teenagers that backed an old claim stating Miya Dickey was declared missing in Oregon in 2016 when she was 15.

Old reports claimed that Dickey reappeared in public during her engagement to Houston at 18 years of age. This prompted some netizens to accuse Houston of allegedly kidnapping and grooming the girl before he married her in 2019.

Back in 2020, Marques Houston addressed the controversies surrounding his age-difference with Miya Dickey and the latter’s background. At the time, he claimed that the couple first met in 2018 through a mutual friend, Chris Stokes' daughter, Chrissy Morales.

The singer also mentioned that he did not know about Dickey’s existence before 2018 and that the duo decided to get engaged in 2019 after “five months of dating.”

With renewed doubts about Dickey and Houston’s relationship making the rounds online, some Twitter users also alleged that the former was “adopted” by Stokes in the years she remained missing.

While it is not known if Dickey is Stokes’ adopted daughter, the former shared an Instagram post in September 2020 referring to the record executive as “dad.” In the post, Dickey said Stokes does not have to be related by blood for her to call him dad.

She also dubbed him the “best father figure” and “best friend anyone could ask for”:

During a 2021 interview with Rolling Out, Dickey further shared that she was not biologically related to Stokes, but considered him her “spiritual father”:

“I am not related to Chris Stokes. Shortly after I met Chrissy she introduced me to her Dad. I refer to him as my spiritual father because my biological father has not been a part of my life.”

kysm @KylaKylurSmiles @AjElDios I also ways disliked him. The people didn’t forget about what you and Chris stokes did to b2k and quindon tarver @AjElDios I also ways disliked him. The people didn’t forget about what you and Chris stokes did to b2k and quindon tarver

In the wake of Miya Dickey’s speculated connection with Stokes, the latter’s controversy with B2K boy band member Raz-B also resurfaced online. Raz-B first accused Chris Stokes and Marques Houston of abusing him as a child in 2007. Stokes denied the allegations at the time.

What is known about Chris Stokes?

Chris Stokes is a former record executive, high-profile manager, producer, multi-instrumentalist, screenwriter, and filmmaker. He is the son of actress Irene Stokes and the older brother of singer Juanita Stokes.

The musician was born on July 21, 1969, in Los Angeles, California. Stokes reportedly started singing when he was 12 years old but did not get his breakthrough opportunity until 1995 when he helped produce Mind Blown.

Stokes rose to further popularity after founding the The Ultimate Group record label in 2000. He became the mastermind behind the creation of popular R&B groups B2K and Immature/IMx as well finding talents like Omarion, Marques Houston, Jhene Aiko, NLT, Kevin McHale and Sevyn Streeter, among others.

The manager also produced material for artists like Destiny’s Child, Bell Biv DeVoe, Debelah Morgan, Shanice and more. Stokes eventually moved to screenwriting and directing and earned considerable appreciation for his work in 2004's You Got Served.

He is also known for his work as the writer, director and producer of House Party 4, Somebody Help Me, Battlefield America, and The Helper, among many others. Chris Stokes also founded a clothing line called the Christopher Brian Collection in 2007.

What were Raz-B’s allegations against Chris Stokes?

Raz-B accused Chris Stokes of abusing him as a child (Image via Getty Images)

Back in 2007, musician Raz-B accused his older cousin, former manager and B2K creator Chris Stokes of abusing him and his brother as children. The singer released a YouTube video detailing the alleged abuse, but Stokes denied the accusations in a statement provided to MTV:

“All the allegations they made are false. I’m not g*y. And I’m married. And I have four kids. I’ve been with my wife for 16 years. And I’m not a child m*lester. So those are all false allegations. I’m gonna sue them. And I owe that to my wife and kids, period. It’s ridiculous.”

Although Raz-B eventually retracted his words, he made the same allegations against Stokes in 2010. He also recorded a conversation with another alleged Stokes victim, Quindon Tarver, where they both shared details of their horrifying experiences.

Stokes continued to deny the accusations and said Raz-B was upset because he chose to stop providing him with financial support. The singer later posted an Instagram video indicating that people are attempting to silence him through cease and desist letters.

Raz-B also urged all involved parties, including Stokes, Houston and himself, to take a polygraph test. The musician also did an interview with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee discussing the allegations, but Fox Soul refused to air the same.

Shortly after, Raz-B appeared on an Instagram Live with Moniece Slaughter and said the he would “spend every dollar” to make sure he gets the justice he deserves.

Poll : 0 votes