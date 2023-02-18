How long has Marques Houston been married? Religion and how he met his wife explored amid online backlash 

R&B singer Marques Houston and Miya Dickey continue to garner backlash for the age gap in their relationship, with the two potentially dating since the latter was a minor. However, the Immature singer has set the record straight and admitted that the two started dating when she was an adult. The couple also garnered massive backlash when Dickey gave birth in 2021, when she would have just been 20 years old.

Marques Houston and Miya Dickey got engaged in March 2019, just five months after dating. They went on to tie the knot in August 2020, when the former was 39 years old while the latter was 19 years old. The couple had an intimate ceremony at Eagle Glen Golf Club in Corona, California, considering the pandemic.

In 2021, the married couple welcomed their daughter Zara.

Marques Houston has endlessly garnered backlash for being in a relationship with someone who is 20 years younger than him. Several netizens have raised concerns over the vast age gap between the two. A few reactions read:

Dozer Pozer @dozerpozer33 Um why people ignoring the fact that Marques Houston was dealing with a child then married her an he's using religion to justify this 🤔 Um why people ignoring the fact that Marques Houston was dealing with a child then married her an he's using religion to justify this 🤔

jet @JetLattimore ……how is Marques Houston not in PRISON!? ……how is Marques Houston not in PRISON!?

🎟 @AjElDios I ain’t the best at math but this math ain’t math’n 🤨🧐 I ain’t the best at math but this math ain’t math’n 🤨🧐 https://t.co/naap1St45c

Bella Goth | Tisha Campbell News ☀️ @WickedNFine Marques Houston really groomed his wife when she was a minor & waited until she was 18 to make their relationship. Some of us remember seeing him under her comments when she was 17. & Then when she turned 18 their relationship became “official”. He’s a nasty weirdo! Marques Houston really groomed his wife when she was a minor & waited until she was 18 to make their relationship. Some of us remember seeing him under her comments when she was 17. & Then when she turned 18 their relationship became “official”. He’s a nasty weirdo!

LLSPARKLE💜 @luv2hateTweety the internet really got me side eyeing this So marques Houston married his wife when she turned 18 & dated her for yearssss before or is that a liethe internet really got me side eyeing this So marques Houston married his wife when she turned 18 & dated her for yearssss before or is that a lie 😳 the internet really got me side eyeing this

Intermediate Fingerfood, Attorney at Law @PineapplePansy lmao marques houston groomed and married a child then blamed it on jehova lmao marques houston groomed and married a child then blamed it on jehova

What religion do Marques Houston and Miya Dickey follow?

The couple have been married for three years now. Houston revealed that the pair met at a Jehovah’s Witness convention.

For those unversed, Jehovah’s Witnesses are a Christian denomination with nearly 10 million members worldwide. According to their official website, the religion:

“strive to adhere to the form of Christianity that Jesus taught and his apostles practised.”

The Christian sub-sect religion believes that Jesus is God’s “only begotten Son.” Those who practise the same do not celebrate birthdays, believe in war or donate organs or blood.

Marques Houston is not the only celebrity to practice the religion, a few notable stars who follow Jehovah’s Witness includes Prince, Michael Jackson, Notorious B.I.G. and Serena Williams amongst others.

In 2016, Marques Houston announced on Instagram that he was baptized at the Remain Loyal to Jehovah Convention. He has also been open about taking part in religious services like going door to door to preach the God’s word. In 2016, he took to his Instagram account to share a selfie where he was holding pamphlets which read- “Who really controls the world?”

While defending his marriage to someone much younger, he revealed that his wife also practices the religion. In an Instagram post, the You Got Served actor revealed that he met Dickey in 2018 “through a mutual friend.” He said in the Instagram post:

“Miya is like a daughter to Chris Stokes because we are all like family. Being a Jehovah’s Witness, we all showcase true love like family. That’s it. Chris’ real daughter, Chrissy Morales, became friends with Miya in 2018, where we all first met Miya at a Jehovah’s Witness convention. It was then that Chrissy and Miya became friends. Miya and I didn’t star dating until she was an adult. We fell in love and got engaged in March of 2019. My dad Michael loves her, and the people I am closest to all love her as well. Most importantly we have Jehovahs blessing.”

Miya Dickey has been relatively silent about the controversy surrounding her marriage. Not much information about her is available online aside from her being a model.

