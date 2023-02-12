BTS dominates Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings for the 57th time

K-pop legends BTS have once again proven their dominance in the industry by topping the February edition of the Brand Reputation Rankings for K-Pop boy bands. On February 11, Korea Business Research Institute published the latest edition of the popularity index of K-Pop boy bands.

February marks the fifty-seventh consecutive month that the group has achieved this laurel.

Korea Business Research Institute analyzed and tabulated big data accumulated between January 11 and February 11 to prepare the February Brand Reputation Index for boy bands. In the previous edition of the rankings, 64,874,617 units of data were gathered while for the February rankings, only 60,509,296 were taken into consideration. This marks a decrease of 6.73% in the bulk of the data analyzed.

The rankings determine the level of interaction between consumers in terms of face-to-face encounters, participation in online communities, and consumption of various forms of media.

A number of different guiding principles are used in the process of compiling and organizing data on the behavior of customers. Participation, communication, the media, and the community are the major categories that are utilized for data classification.

SEVENTEEN and NCT follow BTS in the February Boy Band Brand Reputation Rankings

Grammy-winning group BTS has solidified its position at the top of the Brand Reputation Charts with a brand reputation index of 7,030,932.

While the value is still significantly higher than any other K-Pop boy band in the industry, this month marks a sharp fall in the popularity of BTS since January when its popularity index was 10,103,467. The positivity-negativity score for the band also noticed a decrease from 83.10% to 80.73%.

According to the findings of the link analysis, the most closely connected phrases to the group are 'release,' 'break through,' and 'misfire.' Additionally, the words 'Concert Movie,' 'J-Hope,' and 'Billboard' achieved the highest rankings for the group in keyword analysis.

Following BTS is the internationally acclaimed K-Pop band SEVENTEEN. The VERY NICE artists, rose to second place after their brand reputation index saw a significant spike to 4,382,675. This marked a 21.91% increase in their brand reputation index from a score of 3,805,885 in January.

Closing off the top three is the 23-membered band NCT. The popularity of the group has decreased over the last month as it slipped down to third position. The brand reputation score of the group is 3,827,415, which is 21.91% lower than the score of 5,087,767 in January.

Other K-Pop boy bands in the top five are EXO and BIGBANG.

Love Shot’s artists made it to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,075,852 marking an improvement of 9.62% since January.

YG Entertainment’s BIGBANG showed a stark improvement in its performance since January, with a colossal increase of 63.16% in its brand reputation score.

In other news, BTS’ idol Jimin was recently confirmed to make his solo debut in March and fans can't wait to see what he has in store for them.

