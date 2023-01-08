BTS dominates Boy Band Brand Reputation Ranking for the 56th consecutive month

K-Pop giants BTS have once again shown their superiority in the industry by topping the January edition of the Boy Band Brand Reputation Rankings.

On January 7, 2023, Korea Business Research Institute published the latest edition of the most popular K-Pop boy groups, and the Grammy-winning septet crystallized their dominance in the industry for a stunning 56th time in a row.

The January Brand Reputation Index was tabulated after the analysis of the big data compiled between December 7, 2022, and January 7, 2023. This analysis was conducted by the Korea Business Research Institution to evaluate the level of consumer interaction with regard to in-person interactions and participation in online communities, in addition to media exposure and consumption.

Information on the activities of consumers is gathered and organized according to a variety of principles. The primary categories for data classification are participation, communication, media, and community. This classified information is subsequently fed into algorithms specifically design for ratio analysis and reputation analysis in order to arrive at a final score.

BTS is followed by NCT and SEVENTEEN as the top three of the January Boy Band Brand Reputation Index

The world’s most popular K-Pop band BTS leads the new year’s first boy band brand reputation ranking with an impressive score. The group secured an overall brand reputation score of 10,103,467 and the positive-to-negative reputation analysis was a stunning 83.10% of positive reviews and interactions.

The words "Jungkook," "Jin," and "collab" ranked well in the group's keyword analysis. The terms "record," "collaborate," and "enlist" were among the group's highest-ranking related terms. Despite the big numbers, this month marks a dip in the popularity of the K-pop septet by 17.70%.

Following BTS, in second place is SM Entertainment’s 23-membered boy band NCT. The group rose to second position after a meteoric increase in their popularity over the last month. The group received a brand reputation score of 5,087,767. This marks a staggering increase of 129.32% since the previous month, when the popularity value of the group was a feeble 1,157,907.

13-member K-Pop boy band SEVENTEEN closed off the top three with a brand reputation score of 3,595,017. This marks a slight dip in the HOT artists' ranking since December, when they held the second rank in the popularity index with a brand reputation score of 3,805,885.

The boy band recently came in the international limelight after Emma Myers, one of the stars of the blockbuster Hollywood show Wednesday, raved about jamming to the group’s songs on the Jimmy Fallon show.

The seasoned K-Pop boy band Super Junior, which debuted in 2005 continues to stun the world with their excellence. In this month's edition of the Boy Band brand's reputation index, the group came fourth after a whopping increase of 155.83% in their popularity. The brand reputation score of the group was 2,962,809.

In other news, BTS has won the Golden Disc Award for Album of the year for the sixth consecutive time.

