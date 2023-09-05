Where is chef Ben from Below Deck now? Details explored

Below Deck Chef, Ben Robinson's personal and professional lives have seen significant developments since his exit from the show. Ben appeared on multiple seasons and spinoffs, including Below Deck seasons 1 to 4 and Below Deck Mediterranean seasons 1 and 4.

He's cooked aboard boats sailing across international waters, in locations including the Caribbean, Greece, and more. After leaving the show, Ben Robinson started working for five-star clients across America and Europe as a private chef. He frequently appears on Beachside Brawl and Below Deck Galley Talk.

Ben has also taken a keen interest in the world of food blogging. But there's bigger news. In May 2023, Ben got engaged to Kiara Cabral, his long-term girlfriend.

Below Deck: Chef Ben has a fiancée and a skyrocketing career

Chef Ben Robinson was the OG chef of the now-wildly popular franchise. He became an overnight showbiz magnate because of his charm, wit, and heated feuds in the galley.

Fans first met Ben in season 1 of Below Deck. He continued to complete two full charter seasons. After Chef Leon left the boat, Robinson was called back a few weeks into season 3. Once filming was completed, he made his way to the Mediterranean to cook aboard a new yacht in the spinoff's debut. Following this, he also appeared on Below Deck season 4 and was called to take over Chef Mila's position on Below Deck Mediterranean season 4.

After his last stint on the show, he stated that he had no intention of returning to the franchise as he felt like he was now "old" for this demanding job.

But the Chef didn't stop pursuing his passion of delivering five-star, culinary masterpieces to clients across the world. He took off on a journey covering America and Europe, where he was a private chef for the elite. He also started his own knife company. While Ben may have left the show, he did not say goodbye to the cameras, as he made appearances in Beachside Brawl and Galley Talk. He also seems to have kicked off a career in food blogging.

On Beachside Brawl, chefs on each coast, the East and West, team up to create mouth-watering summer dishes, proving that their coast is the superior one. Ben appeared as a guest judge on the show. He also appears in Galley Talk, where he reacts to and gives his opinion on the progression of the show, with Kate Chastain, and sometimes other crew members. Despite the constant ups and downs, Ben and Kate have remained close, with an admirable friendship.

In May 2023, Ben gave fans some monumental news. He announced that he and his partner of four years, Kiara Cabral, were now engaged. With a heartwarming and magazine-cover-worthy photo, Ben took to Instagram to inform his fans about his biggest development. He professed his undying love for Kiara and said their relationship was ready to be taken to the "next level," and he felt like the "luckiest man alive."

Kiara also shared her reaction to this proposal, expressing her boundless joy.

"[I'm] speechless and overwhelmed with so much happiness and love," Kiara said.

Ben Robinson discussed the details of how, when, and where he popped the question in an interview with Us Weekly. The event took place while the couple was on an Italian vacation.

"To do the engagement justice, I decided to hire a photographer, a captain and a florist! Great friend Tiia Weckstrom lent us a new boat by Limitless Seas, which they sell on Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale," Robinson told the Us Weekly.

"I’m a last-minute kind of guy so I managed to get a ring from my cousin Andrew Robinson, owner of Robinson’s jewelers on Las Olas. He managed to very quickly get me an amazing ring within 24 hours," he further added.

When they were in Rome's Vatican Square, Kiara was caught off guard when Ben went down on one knee and asked her to marry him. Ben and Kiara plan to tie the knot next year. Further speaking with Us Weekly, the Bravo alum said,

"We plan to marry on Cape Cod next summer at my parents' home, a charming house on the Cotuit shoreline."

Fans have been unconditionally supportive of Ben and Kiara's relationship.

Below Deck Galley Talk streams exclusively on Bravo TV, with entertaining clips dropping on YouTube. In addition, Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 premieres on September 25, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Below Deck season 11 is also expected to release in October or November this year.