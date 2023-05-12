"Savage!!": Kate Chastain's response to Below Deck co-star Ben Robinson's engagement leaves fans entertained

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain had a rather interesting way of wishing her close friend and co-star Ben Robinson's engagement to Kiara Cabral.

Kate took to her Instagram story and her Twitter page on Thursday, May 11, 2023, to wish the couple on their milestone, but in a rather cheeky way, leaving fans amused. She said:

"Congratulations! She's going to be the best stepmom ever."

This joke from the Below Deck star comes amidst speculation that Ben could possibly have been the father of her newborn son, Sullivan Cay. The two stars starred from seasons 1-4 on the popular Bravo franchise and have been close ever since. While fans speculated a potential romance, the two always denied it.

Fans loved the response and took to her Twitter page's comments section to express the same. One tweeted:

Fans react to Kate Chastain's humurous play on Below Deck co-star Ben Robinson's engagement

Kate Chastain @Kate_Chastain For the record, the only thing this handsome guy has in common with any chef is the tendency to get emotional around meal times For the record, the only thing this handsome guy has in common with any chef is the tendency to get emotional around meal times https://t.co/NtLXpJizLF

Kate Chastain became embroiled in speculation after she posted a picture with her newborn son, Sullivan Cay. Fans bombarded her comments section to point out how similar the child looked to her Below Deck co-star and close friend Ben Robinson.

Kate took to social media to address claims about Ben being the father of her son. On Monday, May 8, 2023, she posted a photo of Sullivan on Twitter alongside the caption:

"For the record, the only thing this handsome guy has in common with any chef is the tendency to get emotional around meal times."

After the Below Deck alum's reaction to Ben and Kiara's engagement came through, check out how fans reacted to the same. They loved her response and applauded her sense of humor.

Chickabay @Tayindawind @Kate_Chastain This is why you’ll always be my number 1 @Kate_Chastain This is why you’ll always be my number 1

Some fans proceeded to join in on the joke. Check it out.

Below Deck stars Kate Chastain and Ben Robinson celebrate milestones

Kate Chastain and Ben Robinson have reasons to celebrate. While the former recently welcomed her baby boy, the chef got engaged to his girlfriend Kiara Cabral after more than three years of dating.

The reality star took to Instagram on Thursday, May 11, 2023, to announce the good news alongside pictures of the happy couple celebrating their engagement on a boat. His caption read:

"After a wonderful 4 year relationship with my love Kiara I decided to take the next step and propose...I feel like the luckiest man alive! Thank you to my friends and family for all of your support."

The Below Deck alum further said:

"I couldn’t have done it without you, and obviously thank you to Kiara for saying yes and making an honest man out of me, I love you."

Ben has been good friends with Kate ever since their debut on the Bravo show. The duo sparked brief rumors when the latter appeared on Watch What Happens Live (WWHL) in July 2019 to confirm through a game that the stars had hooked up once, however, it didn't make it on screen.

In April 2023, the chef posted a picture with a preganant Kate and congratulated the former stew on becoming a mother. He said:

"Who knew that Kate Chastain and I would be the same weight one day… But to be fair I have been hitting the gym! Please wish my great friend @kate_chastain an easy delivery and a healthy beautiful baby! I am so proud of who you have become and the mother you will soon be."

The Bravo stars also appeared together during an episode of Below Deck Galley Talk in March 2023.

Ben confirmed his relationship with Kiara during the show's 100th episode special in January 2020. However, he kept her identity a secret and only expressed that he liked someone and that they were taking it slow.

