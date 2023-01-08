Where is Kate Chastain now? Below Deck alum's life and career explored as she participates in The Traitors

The Traitors will feature celebrities competing in an attempt to win the reality show and take home a grand prize of $250,000. The contestants will compete in a series of challenges while trying to win money, however, three of the competitors will be traitors, who will try to steal the money from under them.

One of the contestants set to participate in the show is used to rough seas and working under pressure. Kate Chastain, who previously appeared on Bravo’s Below Deck is set to compete in the upcoming reality show.

The Traitors’ contestant Kate Chastain was part of the Below Deck franchise for six seasons

Joining The Traitors crew from the Below Deck franchise is the “no-nonsense” Chief Stew, who is known for her hard exterior and witty humor. She described herself as having a “resting b*tch face,” and was known for planning extravagant themed parties for the guests on board.

The Florida native was a part of the Below Deck franchise for six seasons and began her yachting career in 2007. She first appeared on the Bravo show in season 2 and hung up her uniform after season 7.

While her time on Below Deck came to an end, the former cast member is an executive producer of Bravo’s Chat Room and makes frequent appearances on Below Deck Galley Talk.

The Traitors cast member was born in Sacramento in 1983 and started working in the industry at the age of 24 as a laundry stewardess. Her initial plan was to take a gap year after college to work on boats and the rest is history.

Kate took to Instagram to announce her departure from the Bravo show in February 2020 and stated that she wished to take a step back as a senior member of the Below Deck family and work to become financially independent while fully supporting “His Majesty Andy Cohen.”

She wrote:

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new land-based role."

The Traitors contestant’s last season on Below Deck was a particularly challenging one as she found herself at odds with a majority of the crew, who were predominantly male. Kevin Dobson, the chef, often stated that she was not fully focused on her job. The most intense confrontation that she was involved in was with Boson Ashton Pienaar, who locked horns with her about their management styles.

The argument was so bad that the Boson lunged at her before angrily punching the car door and breaking the window in the process. In a conversation with Decider in December 2019, she opened up about the incident and said that she was both, scared and in shock.

She added:

"I was in a place where I could not have escaped if I wanted to. I played possum, just froze and held still. Why is [Ashton] so mad right now? Why is he punching windows? Why is everybody screaming stop the van? What’s he gonna do? What is happening? It all kinda happened really fast."

Chastain recently took fans by surprise as she announced her pregnancy in December 2022 and wishes poured in for the mom-to-be.

She is now ready to appear on another reality show, The Traitors, which is set to premiere on January 12, on Peacock. She will be accompanied by other celebrities who are gearing up to compete on the show as well.

Poll : 0 votes