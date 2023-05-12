Who is Kiara Cabral? Meet Below Deck alum Ben Robinson's fiancé

Below Deck’s Ben Robinson, who was previously a cast member on the Mediterranean spin-off series, recently took to social media to announce his engagement to his long-term girlfriend, Kiara Cabral. The 28-year-old Kiara comes from a family of four, including her father, mother, and sister, Jackie Cabral, who is an alumna of Edison State College.

The two of them have been together for four years, and he called himself the “luckiest man alive” in the Instagram post.

He further wrote:

"I couldn’t have done it without you, and obviously thank you to Kiara for saying yes and making an honest man out of me, I love you."

Below Deck alum Ben Robinson opens up about his engagement to Kiara Cabral

Chef Ben Robinson, 42, who previously appeared on Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean, recently proposed to his girlfriend, Kiara Cabral. While in conversation with Us Weekly, he opened up about the proposal that took place in Rome and said that “it’s an amazing feeling secure in such a beautiful romance and friendship.” He revealed to the publication that he initially forgot the ring at home and had to take a detour back to retrieve it.

He said:

"I even forgot it on the way to the airport and blamed our detour on having to turn the air conditioning down. It was a bumpy ride. And well worth it. She had no clue when I dropped my knees in Vatican Square that I would be proposing."

The Below Deck alum added that he included his family and friends to make the occasion extra special and added that, with their help, the couple is now proudly engaged and that he looks “forward to a life of love and laughter with the lovely Kiara.”

He further stated that he and Kiara met almost seven years ago through some mutual friends and that they remained friends since “the stars were not quite aligned” for the couple back then. He continued that they started dating just before the pandemic and that Kiara moved in with him.

He continued:

"We were absolutely inseparable, and it felt right. In fact, over the last four years we have spent less than 20 days apart."

Kate Chastain congratulates fellow Below Deck alum, Ben Robinson on his engagement (Image via Instagram/@kate_chastain)

Ben’s co-star Kate Chastain, who was also a part of the Bravo show, found an interesting way to wish her close friend a happy engagement.

She took to her Instagram story and wrote,

"Congratulations! She’s going to be the best stepmom ever."

The two found themselves in the middle of controversy when the Florida native welcomed her first child into the world. Fans and publications speculated whether the Below Deck chef was the father of her child. Kate had taken to Twitter to put the rumors to rest by stating that the only thing her child has in common with any chef is “the tendency to get emotional around meal times.”

In a 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Ben revealed that Kate and Kiara are really good friends and that they all live in the same building. Kate said in the joint interview that the reason it works is that she loves Kiara, and she opened up about the couple visiting her in 2020 when she rented a house during the pandemic.

Below Deck Mediterranean wrapped up season 7 on November 22, 2022.

