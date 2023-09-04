Below Deck Down Under season 2 episode 14 release date, air time, and plot explored

Below Deck Down Under season 2 is set to return with two new episodes this week on Monday, September 4, 2023. The upcoming episodes will see the aftermath of one of the chartered guests having a medical emergency.

The synopsis of episode 14 reads:

"The crew deals with a medical emergency onboard; Captain Jason faces a tough decision when a crew member gets caught drinking on the job; a deckhand wants to take his relationship to the next level."

The segment will be followed by episode 15. Tune in on Monday, September 4, 2023, to watch back-to-back episodes of Below Deck Down Under season 2 starting at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Below Deck Down Under season 2 episode 14: A medical emergency triggers Aesha Scott

Below Deck Down Under season 2 is set to return to screens with two new episodes this week. The upcoming segment will feature the aftermath of a seizure attack, which brings up emotions for the cast.

In a promo uploaded to social media, the episode picks up where the previous one ended, with the cast rushing to get a doctor onboard. As Aesha rushes to get the medics on the phone, other cast members discuss what is happening.

While waiting for the medical professionals to arrive, the chartered guest's episode passes, and the other guests inform him of what happened. They gather around him as they try to get him to relax and focus on his breathing.

Captain Jason informs the guests that two medical professionals are on their way. Behind the scenes, the Below Deck Down Under season 2 cast talks in hushed tones about the incident. The Captain tells the cameras that it's scary when something like that happens on board. He notes that while they're all trained in first aid, they're not doctors.

"All we can do is provide stability until the medics arrive."

After the guest is taken off the boat to get checked out, the other guests reassure the shaken-up cast that he will be okay. One guest tells them that they've seen it before and that there's nothing to worry about.

However, the seizure reminds one cast member of her past, and an emotional Aesha Scott cries into Margot Sisson's arms. The Below Deck Down Under season 2 chief stew tells the camera that it "hits home."

"It just really triggers me and hits home to me in that moment because my brother passed away from a brain tumor when he was 24. Two golf sized tumors in his head, and he was always having seizures. I think about him all the time, and if I really focus on it, it does make me quite upset. I don't know, it's so hard."

The Below Deck Down Under season 2 cast member apologizes for her emotions, but her friend and captain, Jason, assures her that she has nothing to be sorry about. He tells her that she has to understand her emotions.

However, while there's support and love on one end, Jaimee isn't too happy with Culver and is giving him the cold shoulder. The new cast member is upset that instead of talking to her after the seizure, which she notes as an emotional incident, he chooses to spend time with Tzarina instead of her.

Tune in on Monday, September 4, 2023, to watch the upcoming episodes of Below Deck Down Under season 2 on Bravo.