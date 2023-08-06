LHHMIA season 5 release date, air time, and plot

Love & Hip Hop Miami (LHHMIA) is set to return to screens with a brand new season soon. In the upcoming season, the returning casts' lives will once again be put on display as they navigate through their personal and professional lives. The show's press release reads:

"After a year of life-altering upheavals, the series' cast of iconic industry legends and hard-hustling up-and-comers are back outside, mixing it up, and turning the page -- with spicy relationship reveals, game-changing career moves, and jaw-dropping personal evolutions."

Tune in on Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8 pm ET to watch the season premiere of LHHMIA season 5 on Vh1.

All about LHHMIA season 5

Love & Hip Hop Miami (LHHMIA) is set to return with a brand new season this month. The upcoming season will see the return of several cast members, including "industry veterans" as well as new faces. In fact, in the upcoming season of LHHMIA, Amara La Negra and Safaree will be seen navigating a new milestone in their equation as they turn their friendship into a romantic relationship.

Amara recently confirmed their relationship while in conversation with BET in July 2023, but noted that they're not exclusive with one another. The aftermath of Safaree's divorce with Erica Mena is currently being showcased on LHHATL season 11 from Erica's point of view.

LHHMIA season 5 will further see Trina as she deals with a personal loss and grief. The show will also showcase her dealing with calling off her engagement with Raymond, which was also previously featured in the show.

Meanwhile, Ray J and Princess have called off their divorce once again and are currently living in Las Vegas. However, with new challenges and twists, they may decide to continue with their divorce again.

Trick Daddy, one of the veterans of the show, as well as the hip hop scene in Miami, will return to the show after a transformation. He is getting rid of the famous gold teeth and has a new generation of artists under his wing. However, the LHHMIA cast member is not the only one changing his MO this year. Sukihana, the "newly single" hip hop artist, is on her way to rebrand herself and tap into "an elevated style and a sophisticated, Afro-Fusion sound."

She will be joined by Bobby Lytes, who recently appeared in several episodes of LHHATL: Run It Back, where he joined several cast members of the franchise as they recapped the iconic moments of the Atlanta franchise.

Florence El Luche is set to make her way to the top while navigating a sneaky romance while Zoey Brinxx is also ready to make her much-awaited big break.

Paramount's press release about season 5 reveals:

"Shay Johnson is finally going public with her longtime on-again-off-again boyfriend and the father of her baby daughter, Fabo. Meanwhile, Gunplay is back in action – this time with an infant daughter and a wife who dreams of a career in law enforcement. And Eliza Reign is coming back outside after a highly public battle with the father of her daughter."

The show will also see new people making their way to the VH1 show, including Miami Tip, Joy Young & VonShae, Supa Cindy, and the Hollywood Twins.

