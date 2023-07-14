“Straight clownery” Love & Hip Hop fans slam Amara La Negra for dating Safaree Samuels 

Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Amara La Negra recently spoke to BET.com about her career and personal life, wherein she disclosed that in addition to changing her views on dating, being a mother has also changed her perspective on life and the world overall.

She further explained how now when it comes to dating, she wants more than just good-looking men, she wants someone who is “mature, ambitious, and goal-oriented.” In her opinion, the most important thing in a man is his morals and values, adding that she also has to consider her children now when choosing a partner.

She was then asked about her relationship with Safaree Samuels, which she explained by stating:

“Safaree and I have always been friends. We went through our ups and downs at one point, but we've always been friends. And it was the people, the fans, that brought us together. Everybody kept saying that we were dating and should be together, then we were like, you know, why not? Let's try. Let's just date.”

Additionally, Amara La Negra stated:

“So we're currently dating; we're testing the waters. We're not in a solid or exclusive relationship. We're in the process of hanging out, getting to know each other, spending a lot of time with each other. But why not date a good friend?”

As a result of this interview, fans have expressed their reactions to Amara dating Safaree, and most of them do not seem supportive:

In response to Amara La Negra's recent BET.com interview, fans have been constantly sharing their reactions online, pointing out how she wanted someone who would take care of her children, and she chose Safaree for that position. According to others, the reality star is making the same mistakes again. Check out some of these reactions below:

Amara La Negra discusses her ex-lover Allan Muese

As part of the same interview, Amara La Negra also discussed her past relationship with Allan Muese and what she is expecting from Safaree Samuels. According to her:

“Right now, even though a lot of people won't believe it, I've been celibate since I ended my relationship with the father of my children. I don't want my next relationship to be based on s*x. For all the people that are s*xually open and free and do as they please, I love and respect them, but this is just my personal experience. I want to date and get to know someone well before I exchange physical energies.”

At the time before her twins' birth, besides revealing the name of her children's father, Amara La Negra did not reveal any details about her relationship with Allan Muese. While sharing the news about her pregnancy, she mentioned that she would be a single mother. This is what she told Despierta America in an interview last year:

“Well, actually I woke up one day and was like this (pregnant). I don’t know what happened, I only know that I’m happy and that God planted those little seedlings.”

In March 2023, Amara La Negra gave birth to two daughters, Sualtesa and Sumajesta. As of now, the reality star and Allan co-parent their two children. As for Safaree and ex-wife Erica Mena, they got married in 2019 but separated after two years of marriage after the latter accused Safaree of cheating on her.