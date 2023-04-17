What happened to Trick Daddy's face? Before and after pictures go viral as rapper replaces gold teeth after 30 years

Trick Daddy finally underwent surgery and removed his gold grills after 30 years. He spent around $60,000 on the surgery and this also marked his first appointment with a dentist in 15 years. He has replaced the gold grills with new porcelain veneers.

According to CEO of 5 Star Smiles Danielle Noguera, his gold grills damaged his teeth in such a way that he had to undergo bone loss surgery. He added temporary fillings while his gums were healing. The bottom row of grills will be removed next week.

The Cosmetic Lane @TheCosmeticLane twitter.com/i/web/status/1… After 30 years with gold teeth, Florida man decided it was time to get some veneers. 🦷 After 30 years with gold teeth, Florida man decided it was time to get some veneers. 🦷✨ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/xSleghPARQ

The entire surgery procedure shall be featured in the new season of the VH1 series, Love & Hip-Hop: Miami, which is scheduled to premiere this year.

Trick Daddy's face has been affected due to lupus

Trick Daddy has been battling lupus for a long time (Image via John Parra/Getty Images)

Trick Daddy revealed during his appearance on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show in 2009 that he has been struggling with lupus for several years. In another interview with HipHopDX, Trick said that he has refused to undergo treatment for discoid lupus, which also damaged his skin and internal organs.

Trick stated that he stopped taking any medication that he was being prescribed:

"Because for every medicine they gave me I had to take a test or another medicine every thirty days or so to make sure that medicine wasn't causing side effects – dealing with kidney or liver failure…I just said all together I ain't taking no medicine."

The rapper used sunscreen for skin protection and cortisone shots for lesions appearing on his body. However, he recommended that everyone avoid taking steroid shots as they can lead to scars and indentations on the skin:

"I used to get these shots in my face and in my beard. So I let my hair grow…'cause the breakouts are in the hairy areas more so than other [areas]. So I [grew a] beard, [but] after awhile I was like, 'F*ck it, I'll just shave…"

Trick Daddy aimed to educate everyone about lupus

Trick Daddy has aimed to educate people about the condition he is suffering from and stated that he always jokes about looking in the mirror and ensuring that his face is fine. He was diagnosed with the disease in 1998 and was suffering from dry skin issues that appeared spotted and discolored.

He had to undergo drug treatments and avoid being exposed to the sun, drinking, and smoking. Stating that he was tired of following the medical routine, he said:

"It gets so serious to that point, with the needles and doctor visits, I know it discourages people. And I just need to encourage them to do whatever they need to do to make [themselves] better."

The 48-year-old is known for his albums like Based on a True Story, Thugs Are Us, Back by Thug Demand, and more. He has also released several singles like Shut Up, I'm a Thug, Thug Holiday, U Already Know, Paradise, and more.

Poll : 0 votes