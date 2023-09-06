Who is Leomie Anderson? Model set to host Glow Up season 5

Glow Up, the ultimate battle to find the best of the beauty industry, introduces fashion's finest, Leomie Anderson, as its new host in season 5. The previous installments of the show were hosted by Maya Jama, who has been swapped out for the British supermodel.

This time, ten make-up maestros create till they drop, with each exquisite brushstroke taking them one step closer to bagging the title and an opportunity to work with a leading global artist. While the show's format has not changed, the host switch has left viewers wanting to learn more about Leomie.

Leomie Anderson, the multi-faceted Glow Up season 5 anchor, is a professional model, passionate activist, and fierce businesswoman. She also ranked in Forbes' '30 Under 30' three years ago.

Glow Up's Leomie Anderson: Supermodel and superwoman

Leomie Anderson was born in London, United Kingdom, in 1993. Being a black woman, giving back to her community was a substantial part of her life's motto from a young age. Her modeling career took off at age 14, with mammoth luxury brands like Marc Jacobs and Tom Ford. During this time, she often took to YouTube to use the platform as a means of make her opinions heard and share her journey in the industry.

On her LinkedIn profile, the Glow Up host expressed what pushed her towards activism and wrote:

"From early on it was important to me to have a voice,"

Her skyrocketing career allowed her several opportunities to speak up, and she grabbed every last one of them.

Six years ago, the Glow Up emcee gave her very first TED Talk, titled 'Behind The Lens of The Modeling Industry', and just two years ago, she gave another one, titled 'How Finding Your Voice Creates Change.' In her second talk, she detailed minor issues that culminated in rampant racism in the fashion industry. She also mentioned that her thoughts were only considered once she started standing up for herself. Leomie said:

"... to me, when I walk into a room, I am all of those things [her professions], but I am first and foremost, a Black woman."

She kicked off her modeling career at age 14 with mammoth luxury brands like Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, and Vogue and earned one of the industry's most sought-after titles, a Victoria's Secret Angel, in 2019. She had been modeling for the brand's runway shows from 2015 to 2018.

Despite her demanding schedule, Leomie remained ambitious and founded the athleisure clothing company Lapp The Brand in 2016. Lapp has since collaborated with aspirational clients like Nike, Soho House, Google, etc., for female empowerment. She also runs a feminist site with blogs, as part of this initiative. Fans are updated about her personal and professional lives, through her Instagram accounts, @leomieanderson and @lappthebrand.

All her allure and ambitions were recognized in 2020. As a cherry on top of her already booming career, she ranked in the prestigious Forbes' '30 Under 30' in the arts and culture section.

Now strutting into the Glow Up workroom with season 5, Leomie made her Reality TV debut with an appearance in The Model Agency in 2011. She continues to make significant strides in her path of activism and uses her broad reach to positively impact her community and society.

Glow Up season 5 will be available to stream globally via Netflix on September 12, 2023.