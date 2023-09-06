Glow Up season 5 on Netflix: Release date, air time and plot

Glow Up, a.k.a. Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star launched its first installment in 2019 and is continuing to paint its legacy by entering its fifth season.

Promising make-up artists from the UK compete in weekly challenges to display their incredible talent and be termed a part of the industry's crème de la crème. This upcoming season will raise the bar like never before, with tougher assignments, bigger eliminations, and a brand new host.

Set to create masterpieces using models as their canvas, the show will soon be ready for the global audience to binge, arriving on Netflix on September 12, 2023. 10 artists will go head-to-head to bag the coveted prize of assisting a world-renowned MUAs, along with the title, of course.

Glow Up Season 5: What to expect

Making their way back to the judging panel of Glow Up season 5 are the legendary Val Garland and Dominic Skinner. Fan favorite Maya Jama will not be returning this time around.

Replacing her and taking on the role of the reality show's new host is top-model Leomie Anderson. Season 5 will feature 10 unbelievably skilled artists including Axel, Howard, Keiran, Morgan, Roo-Roo, On-May, Sarah, Saphron, Taisha, and Wezley.

Following the show's OG format, they will face regular challenges, with one MUA getting the chop each week.

Kicking off every episode is the Professional Assignment, where the contenders' skills are put to the test in different settings, including theaters, movie sets, and so on. The two worst-performing artists then find themselves in red chairs going into the second project, where they lose precious minutes as the others get a head-start. This assignment is more personal to the artist. It gives the bottom two a chance to 'Beat the Seat' and avoid elimination if they excel.

After considering their performances in both assignments, the judges then choose the two least-impressive artists to face-off in an attempt to save themselves from being sent home. Here, they always work on identical twins, to prevent any MUA from having an advantage because of their model's facial features. After a quick round, one artist is sent to pack up their kits and leave.

Each season brings more polished artists and higher stakes than the one before. With Leomie Anderson added to the mix too, Glow Up season 5 promises to be a splash of colorful creativity and unparalleled excellence.

Where and when to watch Glow Up season 5 in different time zones

BBC's Glow Up season 5 will be available to stream on Netflix, globally, on September 11 and 12, 2023, depending on the viewer's time zone.

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 7 a.m., Tuesday, September 12

Eastern Time (ET): 3 a.m., Tuesday, September 12

Central Time (CT): 2 a.m., Tuesday, September 12

Mountain Time (MT): 1 a.m., Tuesday, September 12

Pacific Time (PT): 12 a.m., Tuesday, September 12

Alaska Time (AKT): 11 p.m., Monday, September 11

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 9 p.m., Monday, September 11

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 5 p.m., Tuesday, September 12

Indian Standard Time (IST): 12:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 12

Korean Standard Time: 4 p.m., Tuesday, September 12

Japan Standard Time: 4 p.m., Tuesday, September 12

Season 5 of the BBC's Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star released in the United Kingdom in May this year, but was inaccessible to the global audience. It will be available to stream worldwide on Netflix, on September 12, 2023.