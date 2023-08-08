Is Zombieverse a reality show? Netflix's latest release explained

Netflix's latest zombie-themed South Korean series, Zombieverse, is a reality show that redefines the genre altogether. The unscripted show, which premiered earlier today, takes unwary contestants on a journey that initially seems like a typical dating competition in Seoul and swiftly turns their quest for love into a fight for survival.

The official synopsis for the reality show, as per The Verge, states:

"A group of unwitting contestants gather to take part in a reality dating show, but things take a terrifying turn when they find themselves in the middle of Seoul overrun by zombies. Together, they must escape the city and outrun the walking dead, or risk becoming zombies themselves."

Zombieverse is a product of Netflix's collaboration with Kakoa Entertainment, as both teams joined forces to make something out of the ordinary. The show features contestants as a group of survivors who must function together to survive in the zombie-ravaged city as they search for basic necessities such as water, food, transport, and shelter.

The contestants are reportedly handed distinctive duties that they must perform every day. Upon completion of the particular task, they earn supplies that are much needed for survival. Unfortunately, if bitten by the enemy, the contestants must be left behind.

Participating in Zombieverse will be several celebrities, including actress Lee Si Young, who starred in Sweet Home season 1 as Seo Yi Kyung, Noh Hong Chul from The Hungry and the Hairy and March of the Ants), Park Na Rae, who is a DJ and actor, and rapper Kim Cheol aka DinDin, among others.

Netflix's Zombieverse is a reality show set in Seoul

As previously mentioned, Netflix's latest South Korean reality show, Zombieverse, is based in Seoul and has participants survive in the midst of a zombie apocalypse. The official trailer shows the devastation in the capital's downtown area caused by the catastrophe as contestants find safe passage away from their flesh-eating enemies.

Here is the full list of Zombieverse contestants, as per Fansided:

Lee Si-young

Ro Hong-Chul

Park Na-Rae

DinDin

Tsuki

Yoo Hee-Kwan

Yiombi Jonathan

Yiombi Patricia

Kkwachu Hyung (Hong Seong-woo)

Dex

Inspired by zombie dramas and several such franchises, including The Walking Dead, Kingdom, and All of Us Are Dead, the only different feature about the latest show with the same thematic experience is that they have placed it in a reality TV setting.

According to Deadline, several Korean papers reported that All of Us Are Dead's art team and the choreographers from Kingdom have worked on the series since the show was announced last year.

The pattern remains sort of similar to every other zombie drama. Contestants will survive in the midst of an apocalypse after "multiple patients" start coming down with an "unknown infection" and showing "unusual, violent symptoms."

Soon, the neon streets turn into a bloodbath as people turn into zombies and start attacking others. All contestants must work together to ensure everyday survival. Once bitten, that person must exit the show.

The team of producers for Zombieverse includes Park Jin-kyung (My Little Television for MBC) and Moon Sang-don (Hey! First Time in Korea?).

BBC Three previously attempted to bring an identical reality show named I Survived a Zombie Apocalypse. It reportedly aired in the UK in 2015.

Korean reality show Zombvieverse is now streaming on Netflix.