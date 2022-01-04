'Friends': 5 times the show put women empowerment first

Though Friends cannot outright claim to be a feminist show, the number of instances in which feminist issues have been dealt with on screen is commendable.

This is why the '90s sitcom was such a hit and in some ways was really ahead of its time. Here are some favorite moments from Friends, where women empowerment was the focus.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 times Friends put women empowerment first

1) Monica's character absolutely debunked stereotypes

Monica was a very competitive woman with an obsession of excelling at anything she tried her hand at. Her immensely competitive nature is something usually attributed to men. Women are stereotyped as more passive and accommodating. Monica debunked the stereotype, proving that women can be competitive too.

2) Motherhood

From single motherhood, surrogacy, to adoption, Friends showed almost every possible form of motherhood. Phoebe becomes a surrogate mother, Rachel is a single mother, and Monica and Chandler adopt the twins when the couple gets to know that they are very unlikely to conceive children naturally.

3) Rachel seeks independence

In the first season, Rachel moves out of her father's house and decides that she is no longer going to rely on her father’s money. She got a waitressing job at the Central Perk to support herself financially. This was a defining moment and she was supported by the five friends in her decision. This was a moment of female empowerment in the series.

4) Joey supports his sister

When Joey’s sister Dina accidentally gets pregnant, he wants her to get married to the man. But Rachel and Dina eventually convince Joey that Dina is capable of taking care of herself and her child without the assistance of a man.

Joey understands and decides to be a supportive uncle, instead of trying to force Dina to get married. It showed how not just the women, but even some of the men in the show, were progressive and supported women empowerment.

5) The Manny

Another instance of breaking stereotypes in Friends was Sandy, the male nanny. Ross was close-minded about it and showed his discomfort with a male nanny and even went so far as to directly question Sandy’s sexuality to his face. However, Rachel educated him about it, and made him realize that it was completely fine to have a male nanny.

Rachel demonstrating this model of acceptance and helping Ross to understand it was a great moment of women empowerment, and male-nanny empowerment, all in one.

Also Read Article Continues below

Though there are many problematic scenes and jokes in Friends, it remains to be one of the popular sitcoms because it addressed sensitive issues, even at a time when the world was not as progressive as it is today.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider