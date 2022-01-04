'Friends': 5 best Monica Geller hairstyles

The 90s sitcom Friends was a hit and emerged as a major pop culture phenomenon by the beginning of the 21st century. With its outstanding cast and funny punchlines, Friends became a staple in many households. The gang of six stole the hearts of the audience all through the '90s.

While Rachel played the fashionista of the gang, Monica was nowhere less fashionable and soon set her own trends with her style. It was fascinating to see her style evolve over 10 seasons.

Monica's top 5 hairstyles in 'Friends'

Here are our favorite Monica hairstyles, ranked.

1) The Bob

In season 1 of Friends, Monica wore her hair short, in a voluminous bob with heavy bangs. The deep black shade of her hair highlighted her pale, smooth complexion. It gave prominence to her cheekbones and the shape of her face.

2) Straight hair

In season 6, Monica grew out her hair and maintained it pin-straight. She kept her hair in a dark, oily texture of black that contrasted beautifully with her porcelain-like skin.

Her hair was of medium length and highlighted her facial features well. After the bob, this was perhaps her next best style.

3) Ditch the bangs

Bobs really suit Monica's petite face and she came back with them in season 3. But this time, she ditched her bangs and went shorter. Without the bangs, more of her face was highlighted. It drew attention to her perfect features and flawlessly pale skin.

4) Side sweep

Monica decided to trim her hair to shoulder-length, and went for a side-swept bang for season 9. This hairstyle was also voluminous and added depth to her features which stood out very well.

5) Highlighted layers

For season 8, Monica highlighted her hair. She maintained her hair in layers which brought back some of the volume from the previous seasons. It was a shame that she did not maintain her dark shade as it really accentuated her features. But the cut gave her a sophisticated look.

What are your favorite hairdos of the Friends characters?

