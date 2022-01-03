'Friends': 3 instances where the show encouraged having pets at home

There is a good reason why Friends is one of the most popular sitcoms till date. The '90s show was years ahead of its time.

From showing and supporting Carol and Susan's love story to portraying alternative means of motherhood aside from biological reproduction, Friends really was phenomenal in many ways.

Friends has a number of running episodes with animals on screen. Aside from making things more interesting by inserting cute pets into the storyline, Friends was also encouraging its audience to adopt more animals. Here are our top 3 favorite pets on Friends.

Pets in 'Friends'

1) Marcel

Every Friends fan will remember Ross's beloved monkey Marcel, who stole the spotlight for a good number of episodes. Ross got him after his divorce to cope with things and would carry him around everywhere, almost like a support animal.

The gang had quite a fun time with Marcel and his antics, but eventually Ross had to give him up to San Diego Zoo because it was not appropriate or good for a monkey to be kept in an apartment as a pet.

Marcel definitely was one of the most iconic animals on Friends.

2) Chick and Duck

Chick and Duck were Joey and Chandler's pets. Joey got the two pets after coming across news of people buying chicks for Easter. The two animals wandering in and out of the apartment provided plenty of laughs and refreshment from the usual storyline. However, they were eventually sent away to a farm.

3) Phoebe's rats

Sabrina Groomes @sabrinagroomes Watching the Friends episode where Phoebe has a rat in her cupboard and she admits that she puts food out for him instead of killing him.. I just realized that is something I would do. I’m Phoebe. Watching the Friends episode where Phoebe has a rat in her cupboard and she admits that she puts food out for him instead of killing him.. I just realized that is something I would do. I’m Phoebe. https://t.co/foyXxwNTJu

Phoebe was always been a kind soul with plenty of love for animals. In the episode titled 'The One With Phoebe's Rats', she was heartbroken upon learning that Mike killed a rat in their apartment. Phoebe realised that the rat had babies, and decided to take care of them herself.

Though Mike helped her with this, he made her realize that it was not viable to let a box of rats take over their lives.

Friends featured a number of other animals on the show, encouraging its audience to adopt pets and give them loving homes.

