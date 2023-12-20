The Traitors Season 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The news looks grand for fans of The Traitors, as the franchise has announced the dates for season two. The reality TV show, hosted by Emmy award-winning actor Alan Cumming, has been greatly anticipated since its first season release in 2023.

The exhilarating format of the show and the popularity it gained has led to it being renewed for a second season. The first season was released on January 12, 2023; the second season was announced in September 2023.

Now, exactly a year later, season 2 is set to debut on January 12, 2024. It will be released on Peacock, with episodes dropping every week.

The Traitors: What to expect, when and where to watch

For those who are unfamiliar with The Traitors universe, its trailer hopefully would give an idea of the hell that breaks loose far in the Scottish Highlands. The trailer shows its speculative contestants trying to save their position in a cut-throat competition while Alan fanning their flames.

The plot of the show feels a lot like the game Among Us, where a bunch of traitors are hiding as imposters in a group of faithful contestants as they all try to solve a murder mystery.

The traitors have to secretly murder the faithful contestants, one by one, to win the prize money. If the faithful contestants successfully identify the traitors and unanimously vote for them, the traitors get eliminated and the prize money goes to the faithful ones.

The Traitors has also been in talks for the costumes Alan Cumming dawns, the new season is expected to double down on the already gallant reputation of Alan's dressing.

The first three episodes are set to release on Peacock on January 12, 2024. The rest are expected to drop every Thursday at 9 pm ET. Here's the list for other time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Time January 12, 2024 6 pm Central Time January 12, 2024 8 pm Eastern Time January 12, 2024 9 pm Greenwich Mean Time January 13, 2024 2 am Eastern Daylight Time January 12, 2024 9 pm Central European Time January 13, 2024 3 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time January 13, 2024 1 pm Eastern European Time January 13, 2024 4 am

There's a cherry on the cake for the passionate fans in the form of an aftershow! The aftershow will be a glimpse into the stories of the eliminated contestants. It will show how some traitors hid as imposters and how they conjured up a murder or how faithful contestants were deceived into voting out a fellow innocent player. The aftershow will air right after the main show ends.

The list of all 21 contestants of The Traitors season 2

Set in Scotland, The Traitors has a diverse mix of stars and civilians creating perfect ambiguity, for a perfect murder mystery. It features stars from some of the very popular TV shows like The Real Housewives, Survivor, Big Brother, Ru Paul's Drag Race, The Bachelor, and many more.

Here's a full list of contestants:

1) Larsa Pippen, Real Housewives of Miami

2) Marcus Jordan, a basketball player also rumored to be dating Larsa Pippen

3) Peter Weber, The Bachelor

4) Tamra Judge, The Real Housewives of Orange County

5) Peppermint, RuPaul's Drag Race

6) Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Dancing with the Stars

7)Phaedra Parks, Real Housewives of Atlanta

8) Shereé Whitfield, was with Phaedra on Real Housewives of Atlanta

9) Chris Tamburello, The Challenge

10) Kevin Kreider, The Bling Empire

11) Carsten Bergersen, Love Island

12) Dan Gheesling, Big Brother

13) Deontay Wilder, professional boxer

14) Ekin-su Cülcüloglu, Love Island

15) Janelle Pierzina, Big Brother, The Amazing Race

16) Johnny Devenanzio, The Challenge

17) John Bercow, an ex-member of the parliament

18) Mercedes Javid, Shah's of Sunset

19) Parvati Shallow, Survivor

20) Trishelle Cannatella, Real World: Las Vegas, The Challenge

21) Sandra Diaz-Twine, Survivor

The list of contestants must've filled whatever little gap in excitement one might've experienced. Since some of the contestants are the greatest in their respective series, fans of reality TV are likely to recognize a number of them from the selection process.

On top of that, Alan Cumming with his many experiences in the thriller/mystery genre is sure to grace the show with more thrill as the host. The castle-y vibe of the show also paves the way for a quintessential murder mystery watch. This surely doesn't look like a show to miss!