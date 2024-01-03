The Traitors season 2: Release timings for all regions

Peacock's breakout hit, The Traitors, is hosted by Alan Cumming. The show features 21 contestants, including former reality TV stars. The Traitors challenges participants to uncover the traitors among them, with three contestants hiding their true intentions.

As the players are eliminated, only one will emerge victorious. Fans eagerly await news on the upcoming season's premiere date. The Traitors season 2 will release the first three episodes on Peacock on Friday, January 12, 2024. After that, new episodes will stream weekly on Thursdays at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET.

Season 1 of The Traitors on Peacock, which aired in January 2023 with a reunion in February, serves as a precedent for the release of season 2.

Release timings for all regions for The Traitors

In December 2023, Peacock released the trailer for the eagerly awaited second season of The Traitors US. The intense preview showcases cast members growing suspicious and confrontational, promising a season filled with drama as captivating as its predecessor.

To ensure that viewers from every corner of the world can join in on the latest season's release, here’s a list of release timings across various time zones.

Time Zone Date Day Time Greenwich Mean Time (GMT Jan. 13, 2024 Saturday 2:00 am Eastern Time (ET) Jan. 12, 2024 Friday 9:00 pm Central Time (CT) Jan. 12, 2024 Friday 8:00 pm Mountain Time (MT) Jan. 12, 2024 Friday 7:00 pm Pacific Time (PT) Jan. 12, 2024 Friday 6:00 pm Alaska Time (AKT) Jan. 12, 2024 Saturday 5:00 pm Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT) Jan. 12, 2024 Saturday 5:00 pm Australian Eastern Time (AET) Jan. 12, 2024 Saturday 1:00 om India Standard Time (IST) Jan. 12, 2024 Saturday 7:30 am Japan Standard Time (JST) Jan. 12, 2024 Saturday 11:00 am Central European Time (CET) Jan. 12, 2024 Saturday 3:00 am Brasília Time (BRT) Jan. 12, 2024 Friday 11:00 pm

Peacock has unveiled the cast for season 2 of The Traitors, confirming the return of the host, Alan Cumming. Both Peacock and Cumming expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming season of The Traitors, with the network praising Cumming's hosting prowess, dubbing him a well-dressed genius.

The official cast list of The Traitors, provided by NBC, maintains an air of mystery regarding who among them will be traitors or remain loyal.

The cast of The Traitors season 2

1) Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen (Love Island USA)

Standing tall at an impressive height of 6 feet 1 inch, the 23-year-old Bergie resides in Madison, South Dakota. However, his roots trace back to Cottage Grove, Minnesota, as mentioned in his Peacock bio.

2) Chris "C.T." Tamburello (The Challenge)

C.T., who hails from Massachusetts, is a familiar face on The Challenge and has essentially grown up on the reality TV series. Throughout his journey, viewers have witnessed a remarkable emotional transformation, evolving from a bad boy into a father figure right before the viewers' eyes.

3) Dan Gheesling (Big Brother)

Born on September 1, 1983, Daniel Gheesling is a prominent American reality television personality, YouTube influencer, and Twitch streamer. He gained widespread recognition for his notable roles on the American TV series, Big Brother.

4) Deontay Wilder (Boxer)

Deontay Leshun Wilder, born on October 22, 1985, held the WBC heavyweight title from 2015 to 2020. He broke a significant drought as the first American world heavyweight champion since 2007.

5) Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Love Island UK)

Cüneyt Cülcüloğlu, born on August 21, 1994, in Islington, London, is of Turkish descent. In 2011, she represented Ireland in the Miss Asia Pacific World competition, sparking her interest in beauty pageants. She later pursued Performing Arts at the University of Central Lancashire, graduating in 2015.

6) Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother)

Janelle Marie Pierzina, born on January 10, 1980, is a prominent American reality TV personality, notable for her roles in multiple seasons of Big Brother and The Amazing Race. In 2022, she achieved co-winner status on the USA Network's Snake in the Grass.

7) Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (The Challenge)

Born on June 22, 1982, John Amadeus Devenanzio, aka Johnny Bananas, is renowned for his appearances on MTV's The Challenge. He made his TV debut on The Real World season 17 in 2006.

8) John Bercow (UK Parliament)

Born on 19 January 1963, John Simon Bercow is a former British politician who served as the Speaker of the House of Commons from 2009 to 2019. He was also Buckingham's Member of Parliament (MP) from 1997 to 2019.

9) Kevin Kreider (Bling Empire)

In 2013, Kevin Kreider marked his acting debut by playing the role of Don in The Escape. Currently, he serves as a model for the New York-based agency, Wilhelmina, showcasing his diverse talents. Additionally, Kreider has nurtured a lifelong passion for skateboarding and is actively engaged as a fitness coach.

10) Larsa Pippen (The Real Housewives of Miami)

Born on July 6, 1974, Larsa Marie Pippen is an American reality TV personality, socialite, and businesswoman. She has been an original main cast member on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Miami since its 2011 premiere, with a return to the show in 2021. Notably, she is the former wife of the NBA player, Scottie Pippen.

11) Marcus Jordan (Basketball player)

Born on December 24, 1990, Marcus James Jordan is an American former college basketball player known for his time with the UCF Knights men's basketball team. Notably, he is the second oldest child of the legendary retired basketball player, Michael Jordan.

12) Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars)

Maksim "Maks" Chmerkovskiy, born January 17, 1980, is a Ukrainian-American Latin–ballroom dance champion, choreographer, and instructor. Renowned as a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars, he debuted on the show in season 2.

13) Mercedes “MJ” Javid (Shahs of Sunset)

Mercedes Javid, who lives in Los Angeles, California, did her schooling at Beverly Hills High School. She then went to California State University, Los Angeles, to study literature and English. She picked up fame after debuting in Shahs of Sunset, which also witnessed her royal wedding with Tommy Feight.

14) Parvati Shallow (Survivor)

Born on September 21, 1982, Parvati Shallow is an American television personality, best known as the $1 million winner of Survivor: Micronesia — Fans vs. Favorites. Her Survivor journey also includes a sixth-place finish in Survivor: Cook Islands and a runner-up position in Survivor: Heroes vs. Villians.

15) Peppermint (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Born in 1979, Peppermint is a multi-talented American figure recognized as an actress, singer, songwriter, television personality, drag queen, and activist. Her prominence extends from the nightlife scene, and in 2017, she achieved recognition as the runner-up on RuPaul's Drag Race season 9.

16) Peter Weber (The Bachelor)

Born on August 4, 1991, Peter Christian Weber Jr. is an American television personality and airline pilot. Known for finishing third on The Bachelorette season 15, he later starred in season 24 of The Bachelor. Alongside his television pursuits, Weber serves as a pilot for United Airlines.

17) Phaedra Parks (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Born on October 26, 1973, Phaedra Creonta Parks is a multifaceted American personality known for her roles as a television personality, attorney, businesswoman, author, actress, and mortician. Her prominence came from her appearances on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta from 2010 to 2017.

18) Sandra Diaz-Twine (Survivor)

Born on July 30, 1974, Sandra Diaz-Twine is an American TV personality renowned for winning two seasons of the reality game show, Survivor: Pearl Islands and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains. She holds the distinction of being the show's first two-time winner.

19) Shereé Whitfield (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Shereé Whitfield, a U.S. socialite, television personality, and fashion designer, has been part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast since its launch in 2008. Adding another layer to her multifaceted life, The Traitors is set to be another noteworthy achievement.

20) Tamra Judge (The Real Housewives of Orange County)

Born on September 2, 1967, Tamra Judge is an American businesswoman and television personality. She joined Bravo's reality show, The Real Housewives of Orange County, making her debut in 2008 during its third season. Tamra spruces up every reality show she is a part of and it will be nothing different with The Traitors too.

21) Trishelle Cannatella (Real World: Las Vegas)

Born on November 4, 1979, Trishelle Cannatella is an American reality TV contestant, Playboy model, and actress recognized for her roles in the MTV reality series, The Real World: Las Vegas and its spinoff, The Challenge. Viewers can't wait to see her conquer The Traitors too.

Final Thoughts

Anticipation is building for the upcoming season 2 of The Traitors, given the success of the first season. While the official release date is yet to be announced, essential details like confirmation and casting are already in motion.

The diverse cast, featuring alums from various reality TV genres, promises an engaging and exciting season 2 of The Traitors. Fans eagerly await the return of The Traitors US, hoping for a prompt release.

The roster of contestants from The Traitors undoubtedly injects excitement into the mix, bridging any gaps that may have existed. With some participants being standouts from their respective reality TV series, fans are likely to recognize familiar faces during the selection process. This promising lineup adds another layer of anticipation for reality TV enthusiasts.

