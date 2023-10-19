Will The Last of Us season 2 mark the end of the series? Explained

Fans are excitedly awaiting The Last of Us season 2, which is presently in development, following season one’s successful adaption. But fans have been wondering if season 2 of The Last of Us be the end of the show.

The much-praised HBO series The Last of Us, which is based on the well-known video game franchise of the same name, has gained popularity among both aficionados and newcomers, and the future of the franchise is bright for devotees. Showrunner Craig Mazin offered some information on the future of the program to shed some light on the situation and it’s fascinating, to say the least.

It appears The Last of Us season 2 will not be the final season, as the showrunner revealed that they want to accurately adapt the sequel to the video games (The Last of Us Part 2), and so the series will go beyond season 2.

The Last of Us season 2 will be an ending for a titular character but won't mark the end of the series

It's important to review the series' current state before we go into its potential future. The Last of Us Part II is the most recent installment in the game series, whereas The Last of Us series, debuted in January 2023, bringing the popular video game universe from Naughty Dog to the small screen.

Expand Tweet

The first nine episodes chronicle Ellie and Joel's journey across a devastated United States due to the Cordyceps epidemic. Since Ellie is resistant to its effects, they want to take her to a group known as the Fireflies in the hopes of discovering a treatment for the illness that turns people into zombie-like monsters.

The Last of Us season 2 is said to adapt the events of The Last of Us Part II, the game. With the ability to play through both Ellie's and Abby's experiences, this game stands out for its dual perspectives.

Therefore, season 2 might follow Abby and Ellie's journey, much like the game's plot. This is if they take the game’s route and kill Joel in the first episode of The Last of Us season 2 which seems unlikely, given Pedro Pascal's appeal.

Ellie might go solo after Joel's death (Image via Playstation)

The Last of Us season 3 is confirmed

Neil Druckmann, the writer for the hit video game series, said in an interview with GQ magazine that The Last of Us season 2, which is translating The Last of Us Part II onto the silver screen, will have a third season. The show's co-creator, Craig Mazin, further clarified that the number of seasons is a secret, although more than one (after season 2) is accurate.

Expand Tweet

In order to retain Joel in the show for a minimum of one more complete season, the makers could consider a three-season run. Joel does ultimately pass away, as players of the game are aware, and this may be a fantastic chance for the writers to go deeper into the narrative and extend Pedro Pascal's run in the series. His passing would be a fitting conclusion to The Last of Us season 2, with Ellie's tale being able to continue in season 3.

Although Neil Druckmann has already stated that The Last of Us Part III will be developed by the Naughty Dog studio if and only if they can come up with an engaging plot, given the enormous popularity of both the HBO series and the game, fans can reasonably assume it will eventually happen.

Are fans ready to say bye to Pedro Pascal? (Image via Max)

What may happen if the program runs past The Last of Us season 2 is the interesting part of this. Going into speculation, the show may introduce creative storylines as it modifies the game's content, adding to the universe in novel and surprising ways. Characters such as Bill and Frank were introduced in season 1, indicating that the show is already eager to explore new ground.

The Last of Us season 2 will surely be a big turning point in the story, but it is far from the last. The Last of Us's universe has many stories to tell, season 3 and beyond have the opportunity to explore a unique narrative.

Regardless matter whether you're a newbie to the series or a gamer, The Last of Us's future promises to be an intriguing trip into a post-apocalyptic world full of captivating individuals and heartbreaking tales. Season 1 of the series is available to stream on Prime Video and Max.