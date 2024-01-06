RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 premiere recap and more details explored

The search for America's next drag superstar officially commenced with the premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 on January 5, 2024. The show airs exclusively on MTV and gathers a cast of fourteen queens who are competing for a shot at the title of the next drag superstar.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 began its course with a memorable start and is expected to be a rollercoaster ride. The show first aired back in 2009 and over the years, the franchise has grown into several spinoffs and related territories. Even the biggest fans of the show struggle to keep up with the constant stream of All Stars and international versions of Drag Race that appear on Wow Presents+.

Attesting the grand nature of the show, according to Vulture, the regular seasons in the USA now genuinely resemble gladiatorial contests. Everyone exudes a frantic desire to place in the top four, maybe except Sugar and Spice from the previous season.

What happened in RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 premiere?

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 decided to stick to its tried-and-tested split-premiere style and therefore the audience didn't get a full look at the competitors. While there are possibly some surprises along the road, this episode's typicality as a premiere was something remarkable.

Contestant Q was the first to enter the Werk Room and threw down the gauntlet in the competition for having the "Most Un-Googleable Name," but she still had to compete against Mirage, Dawn and next week's Plasma. It was instantly apparent that Q was an excellent drag queen. She was proud of creating all of her clothes.

The daughter of Kandy Muse called Xunami Muse came next. Xunami is a fashion icon to the core, and while she is undoubtedly talkative, she is not as outgoing as her mother. Even though she didn't have a particularly strong performance by the end of the evening, her sense of style distinguished her from the other girls.

Next up on the premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 was Amanda Tori Meating, who happened to have the greatest name this season, according to Vulture.

Next, Amanda's biggest opponent, Morphine Love Dion, entered the Werk Room. Wearing an edgier take on a Kali Uchis dress, Morphine entered the scene as a Miami queen who was determined to make her appearance memorable. She had amazing makeup artistry, to her credit.

Sapphira Crystál then entered the room making eerie noises. Next up was the brightly colored Mirage from Las Vegas, who labeled the other girls as trash. Although she made a fantastic debut and is a lively girl, she kind of disappeared from the scene in this episode. Dawn eventually made a final appearance.

The first task of the premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 was the traditional photo shoot, only this time it took place on a porch. Dawn was the one who understood that the picture shoot was only a front and that the true struggle was getting Ru to like them, which required making Ru laugh.

Dawn and Sapphira were the obvious winners by that measure. It was then revealed that they would be ranking each other in a talent show-style task. Charlize Theron too arrived carrying some pastries.

New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 air every Friday on MTV.