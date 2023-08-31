Charlize Theron, the versatile actress known for her transformative roles and impeccable style, recently revealed her biggest beauty regret from the '90s. In an interview with InStyle, Theron candidly admitted that she's still recovering from the era's thin eyebrow trend that was once considered the epitome of glamour.

During the 1990s, the fashion industry promoted a specific aesthetic that popularized thin, overplucked eyebrows. Many people, including Theron, followed this trend, plucking away the natural thickness of their brows to achieve a more defined and stylized look.

However, what seemed fashionable at the time has led to long-lasting consequences.

Why overplucked eyebrows was a dangerous 90s trend?

Overplucking can damage the hair follicles responsible for eyebrow growth, leading to sparse areas and even permanent hair loss in extreme cases.

The repeated act of forcefully removing hair from the follicles can weaken them, preventing healthy growth and eventually inhibiting eyebrow regeneration altogether.

As a result, individuals who fell into the overplucking trend of the 90s often find themselves struggling to regrow their brows to their original, natural thickness.

Furthermore, thin brows may not provide the same level of protection as fuller, healthy eyebrows. Eyebrows play a vital role in shielding the eyes from sweat, dust, and debris.

When eyebrows are sparse or absent due to overplucking, this protective function is compromised, potentially allowing irritants to enter the eyes. Additionally, thin eyebrows may be less effective in framing the face and enhancing facial features, unlike thicker, well-groomed eyebrows.

Charlize Theron's revelation about her beauty regret regarding overplucked eyebrows not only highlights the ever-changing nature of beauty standards but also brings attention to the harmful effects of this trend.

Overplucking can result in long-term damage to the hair follicles, leading to sparse and thin eyebrows. Recognizing the potential consequences of following fleeting trends allows individuals to prioritize the health and natural beauty of their eyebrows.

Charlize Theron has no intention of going back to 90s beauty trend

Interestingly, thin eyebrows are making a comeback in recent fashion trends. InStyle even labeled it as a re-emerging style, citing influencers like Bella Hadid who have embraced the trend. However, Charlize Theron made it clear that she won't be revisiting her past beauty blunders.

