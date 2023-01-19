Hair Follicle: Structure, Functions and Ways to Maintain a Healthy Scalp

Hair follicles are dermal structures in the skin that are responsible for hair growth. Millions of hair follicles are already present in the skin at birth. Hair follicles are not like nails that can be pulled out.

When hair follicles are injured, hair growth slows or falls out. As their moniker implies, they tend to sprout locks of hair. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, the human scalp is home to approximately 100,000 hair follicles.

In this article, we will learn all about hair follicles, their structure, functions and how to maintain a healthy scalp.

What is a Hair Follicle?

The shape of your hair is determined by your follicles (Image via Pexels/Tim Mossholder)

The root and strand of hair are contained within a tube-like structure (pore) known as a hair follicle.

The outer and dermal layers of skin are home to hair follicles. When you're born, you've already got more than five million follicles in your body and more than a million in your head. Hair follicles become more active as we get older, resulting in an increase in hair growth.

One of the few structures in the body capable of both quiescence and revival is the hair follicle (degenerate and regenerate). This method promotes fuller, thicker body hair.

Anatomy of a Follicle

The structure of a follicle is described above. The base of a follicle is where hair growth begins. Protein cells make up the hair's root, which receives oxygen and nutrients from the blood flowing through nearby capillaries.

As new hair cells are constantly being produced, the hair eventually breaks through the skin's surface. Oil, secreted by sebaceous glands close to follicles, moisturizes and strengthens both hair and skin.

Functions of Hair Follicles

Hair grows about half an inch per month. Factors such as age, hair type, and general health can influence how quickly hair grows.

Hair follicles control not only how much hair grows but also how it looks. Whether or not your hair is naturally curly is determined by the shape of your follicle. Naturally straight hair is a product of circular follicles, while curly hair emerges from oval follicles.

A person's hair color is partially determined by their follicles. Hair color, like that of the skin, comes from a pigment called melanin. Eumelanin and pheomelanin are the two forms of melanin found in the human body.

The presence and amount of eumelanin and pheomelanin in skin are both determined by your genes. Hair turns from black to brown to blonde depending on the concentration of eumelanin present. In contrast, red hair is caused by a pigment called pheomelanin.

Hair color is determined by the pigments present near the follicle (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

The cells of the follicle are responsible for storing melanin, which is what gives hair its characteristic color. Gray or white hair can develop when the follicles lose the ability to produce melanin.

Hair can regrow if it's plucked from its follicle. If a follicle is damaged, it may stop producing hair. Follicles can become dormant for a variety of reasons, including the autoimmune disorder alopecia.

Importance of a Healthy Scalp

Healthy scalp means healthy hair (Image via Pexels/Moose)

When the scalp is healthy, hair is healthy. The top layer of skin, or scalp, is a lot like fertile farmland. The health of plants growing in unhealthy soil is directly related to the quality of the soil itself. Similarly, anything that can lead to inflammation of the scalp can be detrimental to the health and survival of hair.

There are approximately one hundred thousand hair follicles in the human scalp, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. Each follicle contains a single hair that grows like a seed sprouting a tree. Sebum, or oil, is produced by the follicles and aids in keeping the scalp moist and warding off infection.

The follicle, which is located deep within the scalp, has its own unique microbiome. Like the skin, the scalp has its own microbiome of bacteria and other organisms. Dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis, and atopic dermatitis are all conditions that have been linked to a disturbed scalp microbiome (eczema).

How to Maintain a Healthy Scalp?

If you want a healthier scalp, it's as easy as switching up your hair care routine.

If you want a healthier scalp, you should probably stop using products with sulphates, alcohols, and fragrances. Sulphates remove dead skin cells and the natural oils from hair, leaving the scalp dry and more susceptible to irritation.

You should also stay away from chemical-laden hair care products and services like dyeing and bleaching. The hair follicles and skin of the scalp could be harmed by these.

Shampoohair normally, but massage your scalp instead of scrubbing it. That way, you won't irritate your scalp, and your circulation will increase.

It's only natural to assume that more frequent hair washing will rid you of oily locks. That, though, could have unintended consequences. Overwashing with shampoo can diminish the hair's natural oils. If your scalp needs more oil to stay hydrated, it may start producing more oil, giving your hair a greasy appearance.

The increased blood flow to the scalp caused by omega-3s and fish oils is beneficial to hair. They also lessen inflammation, which may play a role in hair thinning.

Hair growth is a three-stage process that's controlled by your follicles. Additionally, hair type is established by these follicles.

The hair-growing cycle can be slowed or even stopped entirely if the follicles are damaged. It's best to consult a dermatologist if you're worried about your hair.

