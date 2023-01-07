Who are Sugar and Spice? Meet the first-ever twins to participate in RuPaul’s Drag Race

Sugar and Spice, the Los Angeles-based drag star twins of TikTok fame, are set to feature in the upcoming season of RuPaul's Drag Race this year on MTV, making them the show's first biological sibling duo to enter the drag contest. Season 15 of the show is slated to premiere on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

The well-known sibling drag queen duo have over 7.5 million followers on TikTok, making them the biggest fan base personalities to be featured on the show, even before the series is set to begin. Sugar and Spice, along with other contestants, will be battling for a cash prize of $200,000 — the largest win amount to be shipped to this upcoming franchise.

Sugar and Spice become the first-ever identical twins to appear in any series of the Drag Race franchise

Out of the 16 drag queens set to feature this season, the sibling twins have garnered special attention since their arrival was announced. Sugar and Spice are both 23 years old and reside in Los Angeles, California, but they hail from Long Island, New York.

Luca (Sugar) and Cooper (Spice) Coyle have admired drag queens since they were children. As per a Vogue report from 2021, the duo transformed themselves into Sugar and Spice after their entry to TikTok in December 2018. Ever since, their fans have remained mesmerized by the early 2000s aesthetics they employ, which are reminiscent of skirts and meshed tops, along with the contoured sweatsuits.

In an interview with Vogue, Spice stated:

“We were obsessed with dolls growing up. In middle school, we turned our dolls into our little models and would photograph them. Now, we do the same thing, except we’re the canvas.”

To this, Sugar added:

“It was more of us realizing that we’ve been doing drag our whole lives without realizing it. We practically popped out of the womb with plastic heels on and blankets wrapped around our head, pretending it was our own hair.”

The siblings derive their names, Sugar and Spice, from the 200-year-old English nursery rhyme What Are Young Boys Made Of?, in which one of the stanzas read:

"What are little girls made of? Sugar and spice and everything nice."

Moreover, the popular cartoon series The Powerpuff Girls later popularized the phrase by using it to describe the three components that make "the perfect little girls."

Fans of Sugar and Spice like seeing the two drag performers argue and joke around in their videos. The siblings have also held contests where they construct two distinct looks to see which one receives the most likes to capitalize on their humorous disputes.

What to expect from season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race?

Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race will feature Sugar and Spice and 15 other new drag queens competing for the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar." They will face off in a number of rounds of competition in front of judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ts Madison, Ross Mathews, and Carson Kressley.

In addition, Ali Wong, Amandla Stenberg, Harvey Guillén, Hayley Kiyoko, Julia Garner, Janelle Monáe, Maren Morris, Megan Stalter, and Orville Peck are featured as special judges, along with the guest judge and popstar Ariana Grande.

RuPaul's Drag Race is set to reduce the length of the first episode to 60 minutes, owing to MTV's alleged "supersized" two-part format premiere, which is a rundown from 90 minutes per episode length in previous seasons. Moreover, the show changed its network to feature its six seasons on VH1 earlier.

Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race will air on MTV on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

