RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 cast: Where to follow the drag queens on Instagram?

RuPaul's Drag Race is returning with a brand new season on MTV, changing its network from VH1 after 6 seasons. Season 15 of the show will premiere on Friday, January 6 at 8 pm ET.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 will feature 16 drag queens from all over the USA competing to win a hefty cash prize of $200,000. They will compete in several rounds of competition in front of judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ts Madison, Ross Mathews and Carson Kressley to win the title of 'America's Next Drag Superstar.'

Instagram IDs of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 contestants

1) Amethyst: @thatssoamethyst

Amesthyst is a 27-year-old West Hartford native and wants to prove that she is “the crown of the Connecticut drag scene!” She currently sells her own merch via Instagram and has 21.9K followers on the platform.

2) Anetra: @Iamanetra

Anetra, a 25-year-old Las Vegas resident, loves to create clothes and is a self-described “stunt queen.” She has 28.5K followers on Instagram and will include some “serious taekwondo skills” in her tricks on the stage.

3) Aura Mayari: @auramayari

Orginally from Nashville, 30-year-old Aura loves to travel and describes herself as being “very fashionable.” She has 40.7K followers and will bring “a little se*y swagger to her drag.”

4) Irene Dubois: @irenethealien

Irene is a 29-year-old Seattle resident and has 38K followers. She is a cosplayer and will be seen in many sci-fi inspired outfits.

5) Jax: @getjaxed

The 25-year-old is originally from Queens and used to be a cheerleader, which will help her with many physical challenges. Jax’s “style is a mix of banjee meets haute hip-hop” and she has 26K followers.

6) Loosey LaDuca: @looseyladuca

Coming from Ansonia, 32-year-old Loosey is a construction worker by day and a drag queen by night with 12 years of experience. She has 22.4K followers on Instagram and is the ultimate mix of showgirl sass and campy charisma.

7) Luxx Noir London: @luxxnoirlondon

The 22-year-old East Orange native Luxx Noir is the season’s youngest competitor. She sells her own merch via Instagram, where she has more than 71.7K followers. According to her MTV description, she has a “no-holds-barred attitude” and will is sure that she will win RuPaul's Drag Race with confidence.

8) Malaysia Babydoll Foxx: @foxxy_doll

Foxx is a 32-year-old Miami resident, professional make-up artist and hair stylist. She calls herself an “opinionated foxy mama” and has 79.4K followers.

9) Marcia Marcia Marcia: @marciax3nyc

The 25-year-old comes from New York and used to be the “most popular girl in school.” Marcia has 60.4K followers and often posts pictures of herself in some handmade fashion looks.

10) Mistress Isabelle Brooks: @mistressisabellebrooks

Brooks is a 24-year-old Houston native who mixes the "over-the-top old-school drag with a modern twist.” She says she is the epitome of classic Southern drag and currently has 23.6K Instagram followers.

11) Princess Poppy: @poppyprincesspoppy

Coming from San Francisco, 26-year-old Princess Poppy is a TikTok star who describes herself as a comedy queen. She has 35.9K followers on Instagram and will bring an “eccentric edge” to RuPaul's Drag Race season 15.

12) Robin Fierce: @therobinfierce

Robi is a 26-year-old Hartford native with 25.5K Instagram followers. She is a drag dancer and singer, whose shows may include cartwheels and kicks.

13) Salina EsTitties: @estitties

Originally from Los Angeles, 31-year-old Salina has been featured on many TV shows and films. She has 49.4K followers on Instagram, and calls herself a "combo of chola street style and campy comedy."

14) Sasha Colby: @sashacolby

The 37-year-old is the oldest contestant of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 and often includes many space illustrations in her looks. Sasha has 20 years of experience as a drag queen and has more than 99.6K Instagram followers.

15) Spice: @callmespice

Originally from Los Angeles, 23-year-old Spice will compete against her identical twin Sugar on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15. According to their MTV description, Spice is edgier than Sugar and currently has more than 352K Instagram followers.

16) Sugar: @sugarsworld

Sugar is a TikTok star who calls herself prettier than her identical twin sister Spice. She has more than 349K Instagram followers and wants to "take the victory" all on her own.

The new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 will air on MTV every Friday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes