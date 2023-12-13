RuPaul's Drag Race season 16: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The wait for RuPaul's Drag Race is set to come to an end soon as season 16 of MTV's show is scheduled to premiere on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 8 pm ET. RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 will feature a new set of 14 queens, who will compete for the title of 'America's Next Drag Superstar.'

The upcoming installment is expected to open with an extended two-hour premiere episode. Officially titled Rate-A-Queen, the first episode will see the contestants participate in two separate talent shows. The Queens will then rate each other to determine who emerges victorious and who falls behind.

Apart from earning the prestigious title, the lucky winner of the upcoming season will also get a cash prize amounting to a whopping $200,00 courtesy of Cash App. As always, the show will air on MTV, and the episodes will also be available to watch on the official MTV website.

What is the latest buzz around RuPaul's Drag Race season 16?

Created by Fenton Bailey and RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race first aired on February 2, 2009. Since then, there have been 15 consecutive seasons of the MTV show and numerous other spin-offs have been added to the franchise. The show's official description reads:

"'RuPaul's Drag Race' is a reality show in which a group of talented drag queens compete in challenges to impress host RuPaul, the world's most famous drag queen, to win a cash prize along with a crown and the title of America's Next Drag Superstar. Each episode consists of a main challenge, usually some form of performance or fashion design -- sometimes both."

Season 16 will be hosted by RuPaul and the judges panel will include Carson Kressley, Michelle Visage, and Ross Matthews.

The makers of the show revealed the cast list in a video titled MEET THE QUEENS OF SEASON 16! on the show's official YouTube channel.

The cast includes Xunami Muse, Sapphira Cristál, Q, Plasma, Plane Jane, Nymphia Wind, Morphine Love Dion, Mirage, Mhi'ya Iman LePaige, Megami, Hershii LiqCour-Jeté, Geneva Karr, Dawn, and Amanda Tori Meating.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 to begin with fashion show in NYC

According to Cosmopolitan, it has been confirmed that the season 16 premiere extravaganza will consist of a fashion show where the contesting queens will walk down a runaway in front of a packed audience in New York City.

Members of the audience will also be privy to an exclusive sneak peek ahead of the season's broadcast. The event will be hosted by Michelle Visage on January 4, 2024, at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

As per the publication, MTV stated:

"The queens will be dazzling attendees with brand new, exclusive looks made for this first ever fashion show premiere event that will bring the iconic RuPaul’s Drag Race runway to life, giving fans an immersive show experience."

They added:

"Fans will also get an exclusive sneak peek at the first episode of Season 16, which will feature the iconic talent show as the Maxi Challenge (which is themed as MTV’s Spring Break) and a gag worthy twist following the talent show performances, where the queens will be tasked to “Rate-A-Queen” - ranking each other’s performances to determine the tops and bottoms of that week"

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 will premiere on Friday, January 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET on MTV.