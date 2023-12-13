RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 trailer breakdown: 5 major takeaways

Be prepared to be swept up by the 'Ruvolution' because RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 is all set to hit screens exclusively on MTV on January 5, 2024. RuPaul's Drag Race is an Emmy award-winning reality television show featuring a group of queens competing for the title 'America's Next Drag Superstar.'

Fans of the show were recently treated to a new trailer and an extensive live-stream video posted on the show's official YouTube channel, which went on to drop several hints about the upcoming season. Keep reading to find out the five major takeaways.

Plot, cast, and an unexpected twist from RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 trailer

Here are the insights and details revealed from a breakdown of the trailer and 'Meet the Cast' videos:

1) Join the Ruvolution

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 (Image via YouTube/@RuPaul's Drag Race)

Season 16 is expected to stir things up with its usual dose of tomfoolery, ritz, and drama. Over the years, the show has created an aura of glitzy drama around itself, ushering in a pioneering style featuring drag and an excess of glamour. It would be no wonder if the upcoming season continues in this direction.

2) 14 bold new queens

Fourteen new contestants (Image via YouTube/@RuPaul's Drag Race)

The trailer hinted at a possible ensemble cast for the MTV show, including fourteen new contestants, who will be fighting it out for a shot at the 'America's Next Drag Superstar' title.

The cast includes Dawn, Amanda Tori Meating, Hershii LiqCour-Jeté, Geneva Karr, Mhi'ya Iman LePaige, Megami, Morphine Love Dion, Nymphia Wind, Plasma, Plane Jane, Sapphira Cristál, Xunami Muse, and Q.

3) Ru-volutionizing the game

Ru-volutionizing the game (Image via YouTube/@RuPaul's Drag Race)

Season 16 will feature one important change that makes it different from previous seasons of the MTV show. The first episode, premiering on January 5, 2024, is titled 'Rate-A-Queen' and will feature the contestants showing off their performance skills in a performance show.

Their fate in the show's subsequent episodes will depend upon their acumen, as displayed in this performance. Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron is expected to join the panel of judges in this episode.

4) Werk Room Set

The Werk Room (Image via YouTube/@RuPaul's Drag Race)

Sasha Colby is the winner of the show's fifteenth season and took up the job of presenting the contestants for the upcoming season in a video titled 'Meet The Stars,' which was released on the show's official YouTube channel.

In the clip, all of the contestants are seen entering the Werk Room Set as part of their first step towards the title of the show. The Werk Room Set is where the important drama of the show has unfolded over previous seasons, with contestants preparing for the challenges and presentations in this very room.

In this room, they are supposed to get their wigs and their make-up ready and on point, before they begin to face the day's challenges on the show.

5) Who will seize the moment?

RuPaul (Image via YouTube/@RuPaul's Drag Race)

RuPaul asked this significant question to imply that the stakes will be much higher than before in the latest season of the show. Over the years, the show's popularity has caused several spin-offs to emerge and become popular in their own right.

Coming back to the case of season 16, all of the contestants made their claim to fame in the teaser video, with none of them willing to concede even an inch of ground to their rivals. Though it is early days to speculate about the potential winner, fans of the show can be sure of one thing - the fight will get pretty hot pretty soon!

Season 16 premieres on Friday, January 5, 2023, on MTV.