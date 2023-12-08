RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 cast: Where to follow the drag queens on Instagram?

RuPaul's Drag Race unveils the cast of 14 queens for Season 16, promising a runway extravaganza that's going to be delightful. RuPaul's Drag Race, spanning 15 seasons, has birthed spin-offs like Drag U, All Stars, and Secret Celebrity Drag Race.

The franchise includes Untucked and international versions in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Thailand, Canada, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, France, the Philippines, Belgium, Sweden, Mexico, Brazil, and Germany, along with global competitions in the UK and Canada.

Competing for the 16th season crown and a $200,000 prize, drag artists from across the country include Kandy Muse's drag daughter, Kornbread's drag sister, and a fashion-forward queen known for styling looks in the UK vs. the World and season 15.

What to look forward to in the upcoming RuPaul's Drag Race season 16

In the upcoming two-part premiere, the show unveils a new twist with two groups facing themed maxi challenges: MTV’s Spring Break and the Teen Choice Awards.

After talent show performances, queens will Rate-A-Queen, ranking each other to decide the challenge's tops and bottoms. Regular episodes of Untucked will follow the new episodes.

Following Sasha Colby's season 15 victory with a memorable finale lip-sync, Season 16 unfolds. Sasha's achievements include a White House speaking engagement, a role on Sasha Velour's NightGowns, guiding Kerri Colby in season 14, and winning the Miss Continental pageant in 2012.

Cast of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16

Get to know the queens of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 and check out their Instagram profiles. Don't miss the two-part premiere on MTV, airing Friday, January 5 at 8 pm.

Amanda Tori Meating

Aiming for the top with her wit, wigs, and energetic moves, this skilled wig stylist has crafted for Drag Race queens Kerri and Sasha Colby. Amanda brings the perfect blend of camp and comedy!

Geneva Karr

As RuPaul’s Drag Race's inaugural Mexican-born queen, Geneva, a dancing queen with mischievous energy, aims to be the first Mexican-born queen to clinch the crown!

Mirage

Originating from Sin City, this Native American and Mexican beauty stands tall in seven-inch heels, boasting legs that seemingly go on forever. This eccentric queen is set to conquer RuPaul’s Drag Race for the crown!

Nymphia Wind

Meet Nymphia, the groundbreaking queen from Taiwan on RuPaul’s Drag Race! Drawing inspiration from Asian culture and tradition, let's see if she can conquer the competition without a misstep.

Plane Jane

Meet the glamorous and wickedly funny Plane Jane, raised in Boston with Russian roots. A former competitive ballroom dancer, she's now channeling all her passion into vying for the title of America's Next Drag Superstar on RuPaul's Drag Race.

Q

Q, a talented theater queen, is a drag costume specialist, creating her own stunning looks and crafting commissioned costumes for past Drag Race stars. Ready to shine in every design challenge, Q is set to go all the way in the competition!

Sapphira Cristál

Sapphira, a musician with a six-octave vocal range, is a powerhouse performer. With studies in music composition, vocal performance, and opera, this versatile diva excels in hosting, singing, dancing, and comedy. Let's wait to find out what more is this powerhouse bringing to RuPaul's Drag Race.

Xunami Muse

Xunami, the season's supermodel and self-described "knock-off" Naomi Campbell hailing from Colón, Panama, made her way to New York City, where Drag Race superstar Kandy Muse became her drag mother.

Dawn

Meet Dawn, the ethereal elf goddess of Brooklyn. She designs and constructs most of her eccentric looks, and as a kooky and artistic queen, she always brings a captivating story to the stage and she is set to do that again on RuPaul's Drag Race.

Hershii LiqCour-Jeté

Prepared to dominate the main stage of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Hershii is a family-oriented queen. Alongside her boyfriend, she is raising two young children when not delivering electrifying performances.

Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige

Meet Mhi’ya, the electrifying performer renowned as the Queen of Flips. Mhi’ya's viral videos of flipping onto café tables have taken social media by storm. Now, she's set to turn the competition on its head!

Morphine Love Dion

Originating from makeup tutorials on social media, Morphine has blossomed into the self-proclaimed "It Girl of Miami." A trained dancer featured in music videos with Maluma and Bad Bunny, she's ready to cha-cha her way to the top of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Plasma

Meet Plasma, the vintage-inspired femme fatale who leaves everyone hot and bothered. Raised on the sounds of Julie Andrews, Judy Garland, and Barbra Streisand, Plasma transformed her love for divas into drag, creating her own captivating herstory. And, she is ready to do it all over again on RuPaul's Drag Race.

Megami

The "geek-chic" queen embarked on her drag journey as a cosplayer at events like Comic Con, seamlessly blending high fashion into her characterful designs. Megami, means goddess in Japanese and she is aspiring to reign as a creative force in RuPaul's Drag Race.

Tune into MTV to watch the premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race, airing Friday, January 5 at 8 pm.