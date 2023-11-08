5 best Barbra Streisand acting performances

Barbra Streisand has almost achieved immeasurable success and fame in the field of both music and acting, with a career spanning over six decades. She is also one of the very few people to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Her decorated career has been one of the highlights of this century's entertainment. In her glittering career as an actress, Barbra Streisand managed to deliver some brilliant performances through different decades and roles.

Among the many, many films that starred the brilliant actress, who won an Academy Award in her debut, here are five of the greatest performances from Streisand's massive career.

Disclaimer: This list isn't ranked in any particular order and may contain opinions of the writer.

Barbra Streisand's greatest acting performances over the years

1) Up the Sandbox (1972)

While Streisand had always been vocal about women’s issues, it was not until Up the Sandbox that she managed to do so in her films. Produced by her own company and directed by Irvin Kershner, the sublime piece of cinema was a game-changer when it first arrived.

It also boasted one of the most convincing performances from Barbra Streisand, who was the beating heart of the project.

The film also starred David Selby, Carl Gottlieb, and Ariane Heller, among others.

2) Hello, Dolly! (1969)

If Funny Girl made Barbra a sensation in the acting world, Hello, Dolly! cemented this reputation with as much grace as one could have possibly hoped for.

The final project by musical legend Gene Kelly featured Barbra in a career-defining role as Dolly Levi, a character that is still fondly remembered in the film circle. Only 27 at the time, this breakthrough role made sure that Streisand was never going to look behind in the acting world.

The Gene Kelly film additionally starred Walter Matthau, Michael Crawford, and Joyce Ames, among others.

3) On a Clear Day, You Can See Forever (1970)

Barbra Streisand was a darling of the musical genre and this was her last film, giving it a special place on the list.

The film by Vincente Minnelli contained everything that Barbra needed to shine. The actress did so in every passing frame, delivering a wholesome performance as the mouthy Daisy Gamble, who sees a doctor to be hypnotized out of her smoking addiction. Her role was also sufficiently complicated in this film, making it an even more impressive feat.

The film starred Yves Montand, Jack Nicholson, and John Richardson.

4) What’s Up, Doc? (1972)

What's Up, Doc?'s main appeal may not be Streisand's performance alone, but it remains one of the most memorable films that has her in the leading role. One of the best things about this revisionist comedy is the collective performance of the entire cast, It included Ryan O'Neal, Madeline Kahn, Kenneth Mars, and Sorrell Booke, among many others.

The Peter Bogdanovich film also paid some obvious tributes to classic films of the 1930's making it a rewatchable treat.

5) Funny Girl (1968)

It is hard to not include a film that was simultaneously Streisand's first film and the best one. Her performance as Fanny Brice is as good as acting on screen gets. With sheer conviction, charm, and an eye for accuracy, the autobiographical film by William Wyler rightfully earned Barbra her first major award and ultimately the Academy Award.

Funny Girl will always remain the film that shows Barbra Streisand at her very best. It will always be the film that critics go back to when talking about Barbara as an actress.