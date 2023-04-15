Who is Sasha Colby? Meet the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 winner as she takes home a whopping amount

Four finalist contestants competed in RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 grand finale: Anetra, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, and Sasha Colby. Throughout their showstopping performances, the four contestants aimed to win the title "America's Next Drag Superstar" and a $200,000 cash prize.

Additionally, during the RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 grand finale, some sneak peeks were shown for the upcoming new season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, scheduled to air on May 12 on Paramount+.

Anetra and Sasha Colby were the top two queens chosen by the American drag queen, television personality, and actor RuPaul Andre Charles following the episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 grand finale. There was a lip sync competition between the two contestants on Amii Stewart's Knock On Wood cover.

Sasha Colby was crowned "America's Next Drag Superstar" and awarded a $200,00 cash prize. The cash prize is the highest ever awarded to a contestant in franchise history.

Sasha Kekauoha, also known as Sasha Colb, is a drag performer, former Miss Continental (2012), and the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race season 5.

Sasha Colby was born in Waimanalo, Hawaii, and is the first contestant on the show who is originally from Hawaii. She is also an activist and a trans model.

Her acting skills were highly regarded when she appeared on Hawaii Five-0 (2010), Boss'd Up (2021) and RuPaul: Blame It on the Edit (featuring Anetra, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks & Sasha Colby) (2023).

In addition, Sasha is the drag mother of Kerri Colby, a contestant in season 14.

It's Sasha Colby's dream to start a TV show

Sasha, the Los Angeles-based, Hawaiian-born queen, said the following after winning "America's Next Drag Superstar":

"This goes to every trans person, past, present, and future, because we are not going anywhere.”

According to RuPaul, here are some thoughts he shared on Sasha's victory:

“Sasha Colby is the kind of talent that comes around once in a generation. She embodies all the qualities of America’s Next Drag Superstar and so much more. Anetra, Luxx Noir London, and Mistress Isabelle Brooks each put up an incredible fight for the crown, but in the end Sasha proved to be unbeatable. Long may she reign!”

During RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 finale, RuPaul asked Sasha what she wanted to do next in her life. Sasha shared her dream, saying:

"I love a good manifestation moment so I'm seeing my own TV show, I'm seeing acting, I'm seeing music, all thanks to this show and you."

Despite the fierce competition between Sasha and Anetra, Sasha gave her all and was able to achieve her dream of becoming America's Next Drag Superstar.

Following her performance until the final, she had a good scoring streak, as she won four challenge wins and had zero bottom counts in comparison to other contestants.

Anetra, on the other hand, had two bottom counts and three challenge counts. Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race was filled with twists and turns, drama, controversies, and competition as stated in the synopsis:

"In this Emmy award-winning cultural sensation, drag queens compete to become America's Next Drag Superstar in the world's premier pageant, where host RuPaul and an all-star panel judge challenges in acting, fashion and beyond."

Of all the contestants, Sasha proved to be the best in season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race. On MTV, fans can watch all the episodes of season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race.

