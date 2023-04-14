RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 grand finale release date, air time, and plot

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 is coming to an end after 16 weeks of drag queens captivating audiences with their finesse. Anetra, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, and Sasha Colby will compete in the final competition of season 15 for the title of America's Next Drag Superstar. MTV will broadcast RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 finale on Friday, April 14, at 8 pm EST.

For the finale, all 16 queens—Amethyst, Anetra, Aura Mayari, Irene Dubois, Jax, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Princess Poppy, Robin Fierce, Salina EsTitties, Sasha Colby, Spice, and Sugar—will be reunited at the Hotel Aces in downtown Los Angeles.

In addition to MTV, fans can also watch the grand final episode of season 15 on streaming services such as Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, Verizon Fios, and Philo.

In addition to the title of the show, the winner of season 15 will win a year's supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics as well as a $200,000 cash prize. RuPaul's Drag Race has never had a larger cash prize in its history than this one.

The season 15 finale of RuPaul's Drag Race will see two contestants lip-sync for the win

To impress the judges and win the hearts of viewers, each drag queen will showcase their individual performance at the start of the grand finale episode. In a similar fashion to season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race, American drag queen, television personality, and actor RuPaul Andre Charles will select two contestants who will lip-sync for the win.

Among the four contestants, Sasha Colby has the most wins so far this season.

Anetra has three wins to her name so far. She has also received a great deal of support from fans on social media. Along with Sasha, Anetra also has the strongest lipsync. Mistress and Luxx have also delivered good performances and have been dominant in the season's editing and narrative.

There have been 12 contestants sent home over the past three months, leaving Anetra, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, and Sasha Colby as the only contestants remaining. Based on the contestant's challenge wins, the bottom counts are:

Sasha Colby

Challenge Wins: Four

Total time in the Bottom Two: Zero

Anetra

Challenge Wins: Three

Total time in the Bottom Two: Two

Luxx Noir London

Challenge Wins: Two

Total time in the Bottom Two: One

Mistress Isabelle Brooks

Challenge Wins: One

Total time in the Bottom Two: One

In addition to being one of the fan favorites for many years, the grand finale will be epic, as it is receiving a great deal of attention from the public.

The season 15 synopsis of RuPaul's Drag Race reads as follows:

"In this Emmy award-winning cultural sensation, drag queens compete to become America's Next Drag Superstar in the world's premier pageant, where host RuPaul and an all-star panel judge challenges in acting, fashion and beyond."

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 grand finale will air this Friday, April 14, at 8 pm EST on MTV.

