Jimbo and Kandy Muse appeared on EW's Quick Drag podcast recently to discuss RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8. During their appearance, Jimbo discussed the problems she encountered while filming the show, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8, and how it began mid-season.

So far, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8 has released ten episodes, and fans have been praising it on social media. In addition to this, the finale is scheduled for Paramount+ on Friday, July 21, 2023.

Following Jimbo's lip-sync loss to Jasmine Kennedie during episode 5, she revealed she had a meltdown.

"I couldn't take it anymore, and I stuck my entire head in the air conditioning tube. I just needed to change my perspective, and the only thing that would do that was the sound in the intense air conditioning. I was like, 'I'm fine, don't worry you guys, I'm just going to go into the bathroom,' and the bathroom is literally made of paper."

She added:

"I lost my mind, just, like, crying, putting myself down. Everyone's outside and they could listen. I left there like, 'Haha, I'm totally fine, off to get my lunch now,' and then I literally walked through the [cast holding] tent and, at the back, there's an industrial air conditioner with a tube this big, perfect for my head. I went and stuck my head in this air conditioner and tried to like, climb into it."

Her first Drag Race lip-sync win came during episode 9 of season 8 where she competed against Silky Nutmeg Ganache.

Among the finalists of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8, Jimbo and Kandy Muse share a close connection

During the podcast interview, both RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8 stars described how they became closer through filming the show together. On this subject, Kandy Muse mentioned the following:

"You'd be shocked at how close we get in such a short period of time. There's so much common ground," she said.

Jimbo also mentioned how the bond between the queens was first formed during their time in the dressing room.

"That's where all the tea is. That's where the girls kiki.”

From starting their journey together on the show to now reaching the finale together, they have shown great friendship. RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8 finale episode will be interesting for the fans since only one of them will be crowned the winner.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8 episode 12 premieres on Friday, July 21

Alexis Michelle, Darienne Lake, Heidi N Closet, Jaymes Mansfield, Jessica Wild, Jimbo, Kahanna Montrese, Kandy Muse, Lala Ri, Monica Beverly Hillz, Mrs. Kasha Davis, and Naysha Lopez kicked off the show's season 8.

Aside from this, the judges this season included Mama Ru, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Matthews, and Ts Madison.

The synopsis of season 12 of the show reads:

“All Stars compete for $100,000 and a chance to be inducted into RuPaul's Drag Race Hall of Fame.”

At the moment, Jimbo and Kandy Muse are competing in the finals, while the other queens have been eliminated. The eliminated queens are participating in the Fame Games. This competition will award the winner $50,000 in prize money.

Check out the latest RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars season 8 episode on Paramount Plus on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 12 am ET.