RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8 cast list: Meet the 12 Drag Queens

Season 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is all set to release on Paramount+ on May 12 at 3 am ET. Just like the previous seasons, the show will feature 12 returning drag queens from various seasons of the franchise. They will battle it out to earn a spot in the Hall of Fame and win a $200,000 cash prize.

The contestants of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8 are:

Alexis Michelle: Came 5th in season 9 Darienne Lake: Ranked 4th in season 6 Heidi N Closet: Came 6th in season 12 Jaymes Mansfield: Ranked 14th in season 9 Jessica Wild: Came 6th in season 12 Jimbo: 4th rank in Canada 1 and 7th rank in UK vs the World Kahanna Montrese: Ranked 14th in season 11 Kandy Muse: Second Rank in season 13 LaLa Ri: Ranked 10th in season 13 Monica Beverly Hillz: Came 12th in season 5 Mrs. Kasha Davis: Ranked 11th in season 7 Naysha Lopez: 9th rank in season 8

Returning competitors on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8

Alexis Michelle

39-year-old Alexis is from New York City and attended the BFA program at the University of Michigan. She has been doing drag since the age of 10 and auditioned for the Drag Race 10 times before being selected in season 9.

Michelle won the annual Snatch Game in episode 6 but lost a lip-sync battle in episode 11, eventually getting eliminated and ranking 5th.

She often performs at the Feinstein/54 Below cabaret and developed a “true sisterhood” with Jessica Wild on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

Darienne Lake

51-year-old Darienne Lake is from Long Island, New York. Her mother kicked her out of the house at 18 due to her s*xual orientation and Lake then started to perform drag shows after being inspired by The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Darienne was the fan vote winner of Drag Race season 6, which made her a contestant on the show, and she was voted one of the top 100 most powerful drag queens in 2019 by Vulture. Lake will now compete against 11 drag queens on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

Heidi N Closet

27-year-old Heidi N Closet is one of the most popular contestants of RuPaul Drag Race season 12. Originally from Ramseur, North Carolina, Closet was raised by his grandmother and participated in his first drag competition at the age of 18.

He had just 33 cents in his bank account when he joined the RuPaul Drag Race and had to stitch all of his dresses by hand, as compared to the designer dresses of the other performers.

Jaymes Mansfield

Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 33-year-old Jaymes is known for playing the role of Delia Von Whitewoman in the film The B*tch Who Stole Christmas. She was a puppeteer before doing drag in her hometown and eventually competing in season 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Mansfield has a popular Youtube channel under her name, with 183K subscribers, where she talks about the history of drag culture. She also owns a wig company.

Jessica Wild

Puerto Rican drag queen Jessica Wild is a professional make-up artist who started her drag career in 1998 by performing in local San Juan gay venues. She won the online vote to become a cast member of RuPaul's Drag Race season 2 but was eliminated in episode 7.

Wild also acts in Objetivo Fama program and has made several appearances in No te Duermas.

Jimbo

40-year-old Jimbo is a Canadian designer and alumnus of the University of Western Ontario, where he studied Biology to fulfill his father’s wishes. He worked in local theatres before appearing in Open Heart and Imma music videos.

Jimbo is known for competing in Canada's Drag Race season one, RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs the World season one, and now will be seen on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

Kahanna Montrese

Originally from Dever, Colorado, Montrese was a part of RuPaul's Drag Race season 11 but was eliminated in episode 2 itself. Coco Montrese is her drag mother.

Kahanna released a single music video called Scores in 2019 and was also seen in the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. She has made guest appearances in many web series like Makeup Tutorial, Trailblazer Honors, Meet the Queens, and hosted Supbruh season 1.

Kandy Muse

Drag Queen and queer activist Kandy Muse was the runner-up of RuPaul's Drag Race season 9. She is from New York and is currently a member of the House of Aja.

This RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars contestant has also worked at Sephora and was featured in Eureka O'Hara’s Body Positivity. Muse was also seen in ICarly and Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch.

LaLa Ri

32-year-old LaLa Ri is from Georgia and competed in season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race after just three years of professionally performing drag. She won the title of Miss CongeniaRlity and released a song in 2021 titled Bad Bi*ch Tip.

Ri was also seen in the 2023 Meet the Queens show and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked. Now, Ri will compete in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

Monica Beverly Hillz

Transgender activist Monica Beverly Hillz is the second contestant in the history of RuPaul's Drag Race to come out as a transgender woman. She was one of the members of Windy City Times' "30 Under 30" under the category “best LGBTQIA activism.”

Hillz faced bullying in high school and attempted suicide in her sophomore year, eventually dropping out. After that, she started to do drag in Latino gay clubs and is now a cast member of many web series like Meet the Queens and Detailz.

Mrs. Kasha Davis

52-year-old Mrs. Kasha Davis is a popular actor and drag queen from Scranton, Pennsylvania. She still performs with her fellow RuPaul's Drag Race alums like Pandora Boxx.

Since competing in the show in season 7, Davis has performed in many movies and serials like Hurricane Bianca 2: From Russia with Hate and Tails of the City: Pets 4 Pets. Davis will now compete in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

Naysha Lopez

Naysha Lopez is a licensed cosmetologist who won the Miss Continental competition in 2013. She participated in season 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race and tied for the “fan favorite” queen with Tempest DuJour in RuPaul's DragCon Pageant.

She is a member of the House of Hall and performed on stage with Jennifer Lopez at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022.

All episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8 will be uploaded on Pramount+ on Mat 12 at 3 am ET.

