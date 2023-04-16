RuPaul's Drag Race winners: Sasha Colby and 4 other drag queens stole the show with their performances

RuPaul's Drag Race has been one of the most important shows that have brought Drag Culture in the mainstream media. RuPaul's Drag Race debuted in 2009, and even after over a decade, it has managed to never become formulaic. There have been over 20 winners across hundreds of episodes and 15 seasons. While the latest season of RuPaul's Drag Race had a lot of ups and downs, it saw Sasha Colby being crowned the queen.

In her acceptance speech, the drag queen said:

"This goes to every trans person, past, present, and future because we are not going anywhere.”

Sasha's win was historic as it marked the second consecutive win by a trans person on RuPaul's Drag Race, as Willow Pill had won season 14.

Throughout its 15 seasons, RuPaul's Drag Race has given fans a diverse and iconic set of contestants. From Bob the Drag Queen, who will be remembered for their comedy, to Trixie Matter, who has found immense success after the show, it has some queens who have made a permanent place in people's hearts.

The show has seen some queens who have kept it alive across continents over the years.

1) Sasha Colby (Season 15)

Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race had many unforgettable moments throughout the season. Anetra and Sasha Colby made history as the first two Asian queens to make it to the finals. Then, as Sasha won, she became the second trans person to win the show consecutively.

Sasha Colby has done pageant shows before, which strengthened her position on the show from the start. However, the final competition was steep, and it was impossible to predict the results.

Throughout the season, Sasha shined the most with her lip-syncing and was clearly one of the strongest contestants. The final lip sync battle between Sasha and Anetra will go down in the show's history as one of Sasha's best performances. It had Sasha giving her everything with snatched outfits and a lip-smacking performance. It was no wonder afterward that she took the crown.

2) Willow Pill (Season 14)

Willow Pill was the most beloved contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race due to their vulnerable on-screen confessions. They were very open about their gender identity, and the audience could witness their physical deterioration, which added to much concern. However, they never failed to deliver on performance.

From the very beginning, they never indeed revealed all their talents at once. Their shine was gradual, and it was brighter than anyone by the time they reached the finale and let all the talented cats out of their bags. Willow has never struggled in terms of lip sync, choreography, or runway - no matter how difficult. Their dramatic looks just added to the fun of the performances.

So, Willow Pill's win was truly a show-stealing moment that was worth it. They now work on Drag shows and have also been working on many acting jobs and writing gigs.

3) Bianca Del Rio (Season 6)

Bianca Del Rio was one of those contestants who made it clear from the first episode of RuPaul's Drag Race that winning was on their mind. Their personality outshined everyone throughout, and every performance they gave stole the show on RuPaul's Drag Race. It was clear that with a little push, this bird was going to spread their wings wider than everyone else.

Their glamorous ensemble, followed by quirky quips, was the life of the season. Bianca was truly one of the most natural talents the show had seen. After the show, they became one of the Queens with the most followers on social media. They are now doing stand-up comedy across the globe and have two movie deals to their name.

They also have one hilarious book, Blame It on Bianca del Rio: The Expert On Nothing With An Opinion On Everything. The book, which is available on Amazon, along with other sites, is hilarious and has seen immense success.

4) Bob The Drag Queen (Season 8)

Much like the iconic queen Bianca, everybody watching RuPaul's Drag Race knew in their hearts that Bob The Drag Queen had high potential to win the show. Bob strutted into RuPaul's Drag Race with her humor that immediately set her apart from the other contestants. Her screen presence held the most weight, and her jokes just made the TRP skyrocket.

From the very beginning of the show, Bob impressed RuPaul with her charisma and dynamic personality that, landed her three challenges and the final winner mantel. Since then, she has made a name for herself with shows like A Black Lady Sketch Show, and We're Here, the latter of which won an Emmy.

5) Trixie Mattel (Season 3)

Although Trixie Mattel did not start out as the most iconic RuPaul's Drag Race contestant, she proved herself to be a winner. Trixie was almost on the verge of elimination, not once but twice.

However, her sharp humor and quirky attitude were already gaining momentum among the audience. This helped her enter the race once more, rising like a phoenix, and going home with the crown.

She won two challenges and gave some amazing lip-sync on RuPaul's Drag Race. TRixie brought out her persona through elaborate dresses and wild looks that caught the attention of the judges as well as the audience.

Since then, Mattel has been one of the most successful winners of RuPaul’s Drag Race of all time. She has many web series, one Drag documentary, and owns her own cosmetic line. She has garnered huge popularity online with her reviews of makeup and TV shows/movies.

Trixie and Katya now have their own talk show called The Trixie & Katya Show.

RuPaul's Drag Race and all the performers will always be immortal in history for doing so much to bring the LGBTQ community to the front stage. The show and its performers are also loved for helping drag be accepted and assimilated into mainstream media. With so many powerhouse performances, humor, and emotion, the audience is waiting to see what the next season of RuPaul's Drag Race brings.

