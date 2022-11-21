Who is Bob the Drag Queen? We’re Here star was the winner of America’s Next Drag Superstar

We’re Here season 3 is set to premiere on HBO Max and the fans are excited. The show will see three drag queens taking center stage as they travel across certain small towns in conservative states to help raise awareness and make society more inclusive for marginalized communities.

The press release of the show reads:

"This series follows renowned drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela as they continue their journey across small-town America, spreading love and connection through the art of drag."

It continues to say that the new season, will have a "diverse group of local residents" who will share their stories and raise awareness. These queens will also promote acceptance in their communities through "one-night-only drag shows." The queens this season will be from Granbury, Texas, St. George, Utah, Brevard County, Florida, Jackson, Mississippi, and Sussex, New Jersey.

One of the drag queens set to appear on the show is Bob the Drag Queen, who has a Drag Race crown on her head. She was the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 8 and is the drag daughter of Sherry Vine and Peaches Christ.

Bob the Drag Queen is set to co-host We’re Here

The co-host of We’re Here, Bob the Drag Queen is the alter ego of Caldwell Tidicue. The queen's website bio describes her as hilarious, beautiful, talented, and humble. Her Instagram bio states that she is non-binary and likes to be addressed with he/him and she/her pronouns.

The drag superstar first appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race and won the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar. After winning the title, Bob starred in two feature films, filmed stand-up specials, appeared in TV shows, and helped raise money for charity as a result of the fame he gained through the show.

In a conversation with GetOutMag in 2015, she revealed the backstory of her drag name. She said that she used to go by a different name but some person didn’t hear her name properly and started to make up different names.

She added:

"He started to make up all different names. He asked me if it was Kate. I said, “Yeah, Kate is a drag name.” Then I started to just make it more simple, and decided Bob…Bob the Drag Queen…and I thought it was funny, and then I created my name."

The drag superstar is the host of The Pit Stop, a spin-off review series that brings back past Drag Race contestants where they talk and spill tea about the show. Bob returned to the show this year after being absent for two years.

More about We’re Here

Joining Bob will be Shangela and Eureka and together they are on a mission to make America more inclusive and accepting through We’re Here. The show is filmed in small towns in red states where the law isn’t always in the favor of minority communities.

The drag queens will collaborate with activists and allies, and help their drag daughters live their lives more freely. The show will feature drag shows in these towns, but not everyone is on board.

The trailer for We’re Here showed two pedestrians telling Bob the Drag Queen that she is a handsome man that women would “be after.” She was also called an abomination by people holding up posters that read “repent or perish.”

Tune in on November 25 at 10 pm ET on HBO Max.

Poll : 0 votes