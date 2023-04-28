Who is Tara Jay? Disturbing allegations against Transgender TikToker surface in wake of threat backlash 

Transgender TikToker Tara Jay has garnered immense traction online after seemingly threatening to shoot down women. She claimed in several videos that it is “justifiable” for the LGBTQ community to carry arms. Since then, the internet personality’s past has come to light. A woman claiming to be Jay’s ex-wife came forward and described Tara Jay as a “racist woman beater” who “threatened to knock” her teeth out. Meanwhile, the person in question continues to amass critics online.

In her now-deleted TikTok video, Tara Jay told her 2,400 followers:

“I dare you to try and stop me from going into the women’s bathroom. It will be the last mistake you ever make.”

Jay added- “This is call to action. Arm up. Go out buy a gun, learn how to use it.”

Tara Jay went on to upload another video justifying the threat. In a video she said:

“I dare you to try and stop me from going into the women’s bathroom. It will be the last mistake you ever make.”

In another video Jay defended herself by saying that she was threatening those people who were posing as a threat to her. She went on to add that she is “fully justifiable for doing so.” She also reiterated that she was firmly standing by her “call to arms.”

It was also discovered that Jay had threatened several conservative commentators, including Ben Shapiro, Matt Walsh, Candace Owens, Steven Crowder, Blair White and Buck Angel in a TikTok video.

Oli London @OliLondonTV Trans TikTok Activist Tara, who last week threatened to shoot women, has now issued an implied threat to prominent conservatives.



Responding to a comment left on one of his videos, Tara aka Thomas Jay White, issued a chilling threat to @benshapiro @RealCandaceO… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Trans TikTok Activist Tara, who last week threatened to shoot women, has now issued an implied threat to prominent conservatives.Responding to a comment left on one of his videos, Tara aka Thomas Jay White, issued a chilling threat to @MattWalshBlog 🚨Trans TikTok Activist Tara, who last week threatened to shoot women, has now issued an implied threat to prominent conservatives. Responding to a comment left on one of his videos, Tara aka Thomas Jay White, issued a chilling threat to @MattWalshBlog @benshapiro @RealCandaceO… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/mk8S73zyhK

Internet personality Oli London claimed that Jay is currently under investigation by the Leavenworth, Kansas Police Department in light of the recent threats he made to shoot women down.

Tara Jay’s ex-wife accuses her of being a “racist wife beater” in resurfaced Facebook posts

Oli London also exposed the internet personality for being a “cyber bully.” He managed to uncover social media comments made by Jay’s ex-wife Allison White where she claimed that Jay endlessly harasses people on Facebook and is threatening towards her.

In one of her comments, White claimed that Jay did not have a job and was using her Crohn’s disease as “an excuse not to work.” While using the wrong pronouns, White claimed that Jay:

“Has anger issues and explodes over nothing and is a hateful person all together!”

Oli London @OliLondonTV



The ex wife of Tara Jay, also known as Thomas Jay White, described him as a “woman beater” who… Unearthed Facebook posts from the ex wife of Trans TikToker Tara, who is currently under investigation for making threats of violence against women show his history of violence.The ex wife of Tara Jay, also known as Thomas Jay White, described him as a “woman beater” who… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Unearthed Facebook posts from the ex wife of Trans TikToker Tara, who is currently under investigation for making threats of violence against women show his history of violence. The ex wife of Tara Jay, also known as Thomas Jay White, described him as a “woman beater” who… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/XfvVej8SHL

In another comment, Jay was called a racist “woman beater.” She also alleged that Jay threatened to knock her teeth out.

Allison White also opined that Jay is a cyber bully because she knows that she cannot “fight in real life except against women.”

Jay’s TikTok controversy comes days after Bud Light’s recent ad scandal. The company received immense backlash from its conservative consumers for partnering with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. The vice president of marketing stepped down last week due to the same. It was also reported that its parent company Anheuser Busch lost six billion dollars off of its market value due to the ongoing controversy.

At the time of writing this article, Jay had not responded to Allison White’s resurfaced comments.

Poll : 0 votes