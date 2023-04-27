"Society that doesn't respect women": Trans runner Glenique Frank prompts backlash after defeating 14K women in marathon 

Glenique Frank, a two-time trans-runner, brewed controversy after she beat 14,000 women in the female category of the London Marathon. The issue was first raised by Mara Yamauchi, who finished 6th at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Mara claimed that Glenique finishing at the 6160th position out of 20123, ousted nearly 14,000 women who “suffered a worse finish position.”

Mara claimed that having a trans individual run among women is “wrong and unfair” as the competition was for the female category. Glenique Frank completed the marathon in 4 hours, 11 minutes, and 28 seconds.

The 52 year old man, Glenique Frank seen here draped in the Trans Flag was slammed by a prominent female Olympic athlete for competing against women.



Biological man who identifies as a woman competes in Female Category at the London marathon.

As soon as the news of Glenique defeating 14,000 women in the female category came to light, netizens began digging for more information on the matter and saw many pictures of Frank competing as a male in other marathons.

This left many many social media users infuriated, garnering massive backlash aimed at Glenique. One netizen also tweeted that Frank being allowed to participate in the marathon is symbolic of a “society that does not respect women.”

Meanwhile, the 54-year-old runner has apologized for the whole situation, but claims that she has not done anything wrong by entering the female category of the marathon held on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

Netizens’ reactions explored as many raise concerns about trans runner Glenique Frank taking part in the female category

The topic of transgender athletes competing in sports categories that align with their gender identity has once again sparked a heated debate on social media. This time, the focus is on Glenique Frank, a transgender woman who recently participated in a women's marathon in London.

Frank's victory over 14,000 women has reignited concerns among netizens about the fairness of allowing transgender athletes to compete in female categories, with athlete Mara Yamauchi also becoming part of the discussion.

Mara Yamauchi @mara_yamauchi



This male ran in yesterday's #LondonMarathon as Glenique Frank in the female category (Mass race) finishing in 6160th place out of 20123. So nearly 14,000 actual females suffered a worse finish position bc of him. Last month, he ran in the Tokyo Marathon, as Glen Frank

Many responded to Yamauchi's Twitter post to state that allowing transgender athletes to compete could give them an unfair advantage due to differences in physical attributes. Others contended that transgender athletes should have the right to compete without discrimination. A few also pointed out that many marathons have rules that allow transgender runners to participate as per their biological gender.

As a result, this issue has once again become a contentious topic, with strong opinions on both sides of the debate. Here is how social media users have reacted to the Glenique Frank situation:

Glenique Frank has apologized for the situation, as she claimed that she is now either going to enter in the “other” or “male” category in future marathons to keep everyone happy. She also claimed that she did not intend to steal anyone’s money, as the winner was awarded a cash prize.

