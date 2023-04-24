"There's going to be no products left": Boycott Maybelline trends as Dylan Mulvaney partnership sparks backlash online

American actress Dylan Mulvaney's partnership with New York-based cosmetics company Maybelline has sparked backlash online. The 26-year-old social media influencer has previously come under fire for her partnership with several big names like Bud Light, Kate Spade, and Nike, with people taking drastic measures to call out the brands for taking "inclusivity" to another level.
On April 24, 2023, English internet personality Oli London took to his Twitter handle to share an old video of Mulvaney where she can be seen in a before and after video of getting ready by applying Maybelline products. He wrote:
"Maybe he's born with it, maybe it's Maybelline. The new face of Maybelline, ladies!"
As it happens, the resurfaced video again sparked backlash online with several brands calling out Maybelline for partnering with Mulvaney.
Twitter reacts to Dylan Mulvaney's partnership with Maybelline
After Dylan Mulvaney's video promoting Maybelline products resurfaced online, Twitteratis were left furious. One of the users was Canadian psychologist Jordan B Peterson, who pointed out that Maybelline has joined the bandwagon with other big names who have been boycotted because of their partnership with Mulvaney.
Others expressed their anger towards the cosmetic giant and called it out for disrespecting women. Some users also vowed to boycott Maybelline products, which led to #BoycottMaybelline being trended on Twitter.
Dylan Mulvaney has been the center of controversy for some time lately
As per Life and Style Magazine, Mulvaney has a net worth of $1.5 million, which continues to grow. She has become one of the most influential social media celebrities of all time. Dylan Mulvaney rose to prominence by detailing her gender transition journey on TikTok through a video series called Days of Girlhood.
While speaking to the New York Observer in September 2022, Mulvaney explained:
"When the pandemic hit, I was doing the Broadway musical Book of Mormon. I found myself jobless and without the creative means to do what I loved. I downloaded TikTok, assuming it was a kids' app. Once I came out as a woman, I made this 'day one of being a girl' comedic video. And it blew up."
She first sparked backlash on April 2 when she shared a video on her Instagram handle promoting Bud Light beer. Several celebrities boycotted the brand for choosing Dylan Mulvaney as its spokesperson. Singer Kid Rock shot several cans of Bud Light beer placed on a table afar to protest against Budweiser.
He was followed by country singer Travis Tritt who, on April 6, 2023, announced that he would be "deleting all Anheuser-Busch products" from his tour hospitality rider. He also dissed the brand for not being American anymore and felt "shame" that it was sold to the Europeans.
As the backlash rose, The Daily Wire reported that the executives at Anheuser-Busch were unaware of the collaboration with Mulvaney until social media blew up.
"No one at a senior level was aware this was happening."
Bud Light's Vice President of marketing, Alissa Heinerscheid, said that she wanted to transform the brand's longtime image by adopting inclusivity to attract new customers.
"So I had this super clear mandate. It's like, we need to evolve and elevate this incredibly iconic brand. And my...what I brought to that was a belief in, okay, what does evolve and elevate mean? It means inclusivity. It means shifting the tone. It means having a campaign that's truly inclusive and feels lighter and brighter and different and appeals to women and to men."
Dylan Mulvaney has also collaborated with New York-based clothing brand Kate Spade and Nike to promote their products on her social media accounts.